Acronis provides cyber protection software and services for managed service providers (MSPs), small businesses, and enterprises around the world

Acronis works with over 20,000 service providers serving over 750,000 businesses across 150 countries1

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces an integration between its flagship Plurilock AI cybersecurity platform and the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud Platform, which protects hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world.

The integration enables managed service providers (MSPs) that secure their customers through Acronis to easily leverage Plurilock AI and its cloud access security broker (CASB) and data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities. They can now do this natively, through the same Acronis dashboard that they already use to manage customer environments and security.

"This integration enables Acronis MSPs to operate Plurilock AI through their Acronis dashboard, in a single pane of glass," says Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "We're very pleased to make Plurilock AI available to tens of thousands of MSPs around the world that use Acronis to secure their customers, and we expect the Acronis ecosystem to be a great fit for Plurilock AI."

"Plurilock AI has a uniquely powerful value proposition and exceptional customer satisfaction ratings," says John Generic, Acronis Representative. "We're excited to make Plurilock AI available to our MSP customers and expect many of them to strongly consider Plurilock AI for their own customers, particularly those that rely on the Google or Microsoft ecosystems for their everyday work."

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

