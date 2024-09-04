

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK), a German supplier of non-ferrous metals and copper recycler, announced on Wednesday that it has opened an Advanced Sludge Processing by Aurubis or ASPA recycling plant at Beerse in Belgium with an investment of 33 million euros.



The ASPA facility will process anode sludge, a valuable intermediate product from electrolytic copper refining produced at the Aurubis recycling sites at Beerse, and Lunen in Germany.



The new process will help the faster extraction of more precious metals as well as the full recovery of tin from the anode sludge.



Inge Hofkens, COO of Aurubis, said: 'Metal recycling is a growth area for Aurubis, and Aurubis is increasingly distinguishing itself as an essential cornerstone in the European circular economy. To emphasize our ambitions: In addition to ASPA, we are also opening a completely new recycling site in Georgia, USA, and another recycling plant to recover valuable metals like nickel and copper at the Olen site in Belgium.'



