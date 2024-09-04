JinkoSolar says it recorded CNY 47. 251 billion ($6. 6 billion) of revenue and a CNY 1. 2 billion net profit in the first half of 2024, while Longi's revenue plunged to CNY 38. 529 billion in the January-June period, with a net loss of CNY 5. 243 billion. JinkoSolar said it recorded CNY 47. 251 billion of revenue in the first half of 2024 and a net profit attributable to shareholders of CNY 1. 2 billion, down 68. 77% year on year. It shipped 43. 8 GW of PV modules, including 35. 9 GW of n-type modules, bringing cumulative n-type shipments to more than 100 GW. It said it expects third-quarter ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...