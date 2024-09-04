Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
WKN: A2AD2Q | ISIN: DK0060696300
Tradegate
04.09.24
19:10 Uhr
14,300 Euro
+0,240
+1,71 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2024 20:10 Uhr
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S issues EUR 300 million 4.875% notes due September 2029

Company Announcement
No. 50/2024

Copenhagen, 04 September 2024

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S issues EUR 300 million 4.875% notes due September 2029

The information contained herein is not a release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S has successfully priced an issuance of 5-year senior unsecured notes for a principal amount of EUR 300 million with maturity in September 2029 and with a coupon of 4.875%.

Moody's Investor Services has assigned the bond a rating of Baa3, in line with the rating of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S.

The bond will be issued on 12 September 2024 and will be listed on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin.

The proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including to refinance certain existing debt.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Danske Bank A/S, Jyske Bank A/S and Nordea Bank Abp acted as joint bookrunners on the transaction.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no 50 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f38c09e1-6019-41a9-8542-aecd28f299dc)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
