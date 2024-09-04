The global authority on recognising excellence in people practices has endorsed Iberdrola's talent management policies in Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

Iberdrola becomes one of only two energy companies worldwide to obtain the certification.

The Top Employers Institute program is based on the results obtained in its HR Best Practices Survey that cross-cuts the people management function through six domains, made up of 20 practices.

Iberdrola is an accredited Top Employer Europe. The company has been recognised as Top Employer 2024 in Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy for supporting the personal and professional development of its people and its innovative HR practices. Iberdrola also received the same certification in its operations in the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

The certification process applied by the Top Employers Institute, the global authority on recognising excellence in people practices, involves a detailed analysis of a company's people management practices and the impact they have on the organization as a whole (strategy and results) and on engagement, talent attraction and development.

The accreditation is dependent on successful results being obtained in a comprehensive HR Best Practices audit. This deep-dive of the HR function, which is validated by a global committee of experts, examines six HR domains consisting of 20 topics across the business and employee lifecycle. The audit includes areas such as people strategy, work environment, recruitment and selection processes, learning, well-being and diversity and inclusion, among others.

Each of the certifications achieved by Iberdrola and its subsidiaries are independent. The audit and review process to obtain the recognition had to be completed individually in each of the countries.

Iberdrola becomes one of two energy companies worldwide that has the European certification of the Top Employers Institute, and one of four companies that are registered in Spain.

Established more than 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute is a global organization that distinguishes the best companies to work for based on excellence in people management. Through its HR Best Practices Audit, 2,300 companies in 121 countries have been certified as Top Employers, with more than 9 million people employed by these companies globally.

