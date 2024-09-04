Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2024) - ROBERTO RESOURCES INC. (CSE: RBTO) ("Roberto" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 6,900,000 common shares (each common share, a "Share") of Roberto at a price of $0.10 per Share for total gross proceeds of $690,000 (the "Proceeds").

Research Capital Corporation acted as agent (the "Agent") for the IPO, pursuant to the agency agreement dated August 6, 2024. Roberto paid to the Agent a cash commission equal to 10% of the Proceeds and granted the Agent non-transferable options entitling the Agent to purchase a total of 690,000 Shares at a price of $0.10 per Share until September 4, 2026. In connection with the IPO, the Agent also received a corporate finance fee of $35,000 plus GST.

The Shares were approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and are anticipated to commence trading on the CSE on September 5, 2024, under the trading symbol "RBTO".

The net proceeds of the IPO will be used by Roberto for the work program on the Janampalla Property, the option payments for the Janampalla Property, and general working capital purposes, as disclosed in the prospectus of the Company, under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Roberto Resources Inc.

Roberto is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its Janampalla Property, which is comprised of three exploration concessions for total area of 2,800 hectares and is located in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. Roberto currently holds an option to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Janampalla Property. Roberto is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by Roberto. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although Roberto believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because Roberto can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in Roberto's disclosure documents which can be found under Roberto's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222173

SOURCE: Roberto Resources Inc.