Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Roberto Resources Inc. (CSE: RBTO) ("Roberto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire the Claudia Project, a low sulfidation epithermal gold-silver exploration property (the "Project") in the historic El Papanton mining district in Durango, Mexico from Durango Gold Corp., an arms-length private company ("Durango").

"We are very pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of the Claudia Gold and Silver Project located in the state of Durango, Mexico," commented Todd Anthony, President and CEO. "Since the early 1990s, Claudia has been under private ownership. The property is an exceptionally attractive exploration site, boasting multiple outcropping structures across several kilometers and offering numerous prime drilling opportunities. Previous drilling in 2007 and 2021 confirmed high-grade gold and silver mineralization on the property, which we plan to aggressively explore and further investigate through additional drilling after the acquisition is complete."

The Project hosts high-grade gold and silver mineralization in quartz-adularia veins and breccias emplaced along multiple northwest-striking structures forming an 11 kilometre ("km") long horsetail structural complex. One of these structures, the Aguilareña vein, was previously explored by a former operator who developed a 90-metre ("m") deep shaft and three levels of vein excavation at approximately 40, 60, and 90 m below surface. The second and most extensive level extends roughly 770 m in length. Drilling completed in 2007 and 2021 confirmed the presence of gold-silver mineralization adjacent to the previous workings and tested approximately 2 km of strike length along the Aguilareña vein and part of the nearby Guadalupana vein to the east. To date, drilling has tested less than 10% of the total mapped strike length of the vein array on the Project. Surface mapping and trenching by previous operators, coupled with multiple small-scale historical mine workings, suggest strong potential for additional high-grade gold-silver discoveries along both the Aguilareña and Guadalupana veins, and across at least 10 other untested structures in the vein array.

Highlights

The Project encompasses a land package of 11,876 hectares, covering the 9 km by 2.5 km structural vein array (See Figure 1 - Property Overview). The Project includes several previously identified mineralized zones such as Santiaguera, Mina de Oro, Mina Vieja, El Grullo, Noche Buena, Tres Reyes, Aguilareña, Guadalupana, La Concepción, Don Cose, El Cristo, and Lizeth Vein Swarm.

In 2021, Durango conducted a confirmation drilling campaign, totaling 7,900 meters across 34 drill holes. The drilling primarily focused on portions of the Aguilareña and Guadalupana veins. Four (4) holes intersected material grading >= 10 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold equivalent ("AuEq"), using an 80:1 silver-to-gold ratio. Six (6) holes encountered mineralization >= 5 gpt AuEq, and thirteen (13) holes intersected mineralization >= 2 gpt AuEq. Notably, twenty-four (24) holes, or seventy percent (70%) of the total, intersected mineralization >= 1 gpt AuEq. Highlights from this 2021 drill campaign include:

Aguilareña Zone Drill Hole Highlights:

21CLAU-011D intersected 47.4 m at 2.02 gpt AuEq (1.48 gpt Au and 43 gpt Ag), including: 9.2 m at 8.61 gpt AuEq ( 6.38 gpt Au and 178 gpt Ag), which includes: 3.2 m at 16.90 gpt AuEq ( 12.41 gpt Au and 359 gpt Ag)

gpt AuEq (1.48 gpt Au and 43 gpt Ag), including: 21CLAU-007D intersected 45.0 m at 1.08 gpt AuEq (0.83 gpt Au and 20 gpt Ag), including: 1.0 m at 7.57 gpt AuEq ( 7.37 gpt Au and 16 gpt Ag)

gpt AuEq (0.83 gpt Au and 20 gpt Ag), including: 21CLAU-001D intersected 22.9 m at 1.69 gpt AuEq (0.94 gpt Au and 60 gpt Ag), including: 4.8 m at 6.09 gpt AuEq ( 3.17 gpt Au and 233 gpt Ag), which includes: 0.7 m at 25.5 gpt AuEq ( 10.25 gpt Au and 1,220 gpt Ag)

gpt AuEq (0.94 gpt Au and 60 gpt Ag), including: 21CLAU-005D intersected 3.0 m at 6.29 gpt AuEq ( 5.27 gpt Au and 82 gpt Ag), including: 1.0 m at 18.46 gpt AuEq ( 15.55 gpt Au and 233 gpt Ag), and:

gpt AuEq ( gpt Au and gpt Ag), including: 4.2 m at 3.10 gpt AuEq (2.34 gpt Au and 61 gpt Ag), including: 1.1 m at 8.59 gpt AuEq ( 6.39 gpt Au and 176 gpt Ag)

21CLAU-034D intersected 10.8 m at 2.85 gpt AuEq (2.66 gpt Au and 15 gpt Ag), including: 4.2 m at 6.92 gpt AuEq ( 6.60 gpt Au and 26 gpt Ag), which includes: 0.6 m at 24.44 gpt AuEq ( 24.00 gpt Au and 35 gpt Ag)

gpt AuEq (2.66 gpt Au and 15 gpt Ag), including:

Guadalupana Zone Drill Hole Highlights:

21CLAU-022D intersected 7.15 m at 1.21 gpt AuEq (1.14 gpt Au and 6 gpt Ag), including: 1.0 m at 4.51 gpt AuEq ( 2.76 gpt Au and 140 gpt Ag)

21CLAU-006D intersected 10.8 m at 0.91 gpt AuEq (0.4 gpt Au and 40 gpt Ag), including: 0.6m at 4.69 gpt AuEq ( 4.60 gpt Au and 7 gpt Ag)



Terms of the Transaction

Under the LOI, the Company and Durango have agreed to settle the terms of a purchase agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") whereby the Company will acquire Cielo Azul Resources, S.A. de C.V. ("Azul"), a subsidiary of Durango that holds the surface concessions of the Project. In consideration of Azul, the Company will:

Pay US$25,000 cash at Closing;

Issue 10,000,000 common shares to an escrow agent, with certain restrictions on resale. These shares will subsequently be distributed ratably by Durango to its individual shareholders;

Assume up to US$500,000 in current accounts payables associated with holding the Project;

Assume the obligation to make a bonus payment to a previous owner, if a measured and indicated resource is identified in excess of 500,000 ounces of gold.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including the completion of satisfactory due diligence, the negotiation and finalization of definitive documentation, receipt of any required regulatory and third-party consents, approval of the CSE, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Transaction cannot close until the required approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Patrick Loury, AIPG CPG, Vice-President of Exploration for Durango Gold Corp., is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.





Figure 1 - Property Overview

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10814/241236_5c0a7f95145f09ca_001full.jpg





Figure 2 - 2021 Drill Program Highlights

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10814/241236_5c0a7f95145f09ca_002full.jpg

About Roberto Resources Inc.

Roberto Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company that currently holds an option to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Janampalla Property located in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. Roberto is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations.

Signed,

Todd Anthony

President and CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, the acceptance of the CSE. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the perceived merit of the Project, the terms and conditions of the proposed Transaction, potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, the potential size of the mineralized zone, metallurgical recoveries, the completion of the Concurrent Financing and the Transaction and satisfaction of any obligations thereunder, the requisite approvals with respect to the Transaction being obtained. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the price of gold and silver; the accuracy of mineral resource estimations; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks related to uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral resource estimates, including but not limited to changes to the cost assumptions, variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates, changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, failure of plant, equipment or processes, changes to availability of power or the power rates, ability to maintain social license, changes to interest or tax rates, changes in project parameters, delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks, title risks, including concession renewal, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, risks relating to COVID-19, the ongoing war in the Ukraine, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, risks inherent in the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

