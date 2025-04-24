Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - ROBERTO RESOURCES INC. (CSE: RBTO)("Roberto" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that it completed its first phase exploration program on its Janampalla Property, located in Perú. The exploration program involved a rock-chip and soil sampling program, preparatory work for a petrographic study and detailed geological mapping.

The rock-chip and soil sampling program focused on the Terrinas, Viscacheros, Moises and Pamella veins and historical mines in the southern part of Janampalla concessions.

A total of 170 rock-chip vein and float samples were collected from multiple vein systems (Table 1). Of these, 43 samples assayed above 0.5% Cu, 35 assayed above 1% Cu including five samples above 10% Cu. A number of samples were anomalous in silver and lead with higher silver values generally correlating with higher lead values. The higher grade silver-lead assays included 65 g/t Ag and 4.37 % Pb, 25 g/t Ag and 1.12 % Pb, and 35 g/t Ag and 1.47 % Pb. These samples demonstrate the potential for the vein systems at the Project to host high grade copper mineralization with significant silver and lead co-mineralization. A summary of the material results are set forth in Table 1 below.

A total of 61 soil samples were taken at 15 m spacing along 4 orientation lines across the Terrinas, Viscacheros and Moises veins. Samples were taken from the lower B to upper C horizon. Eleven soil samples assayed between 0.006% to 0.078% Cu, with the remainder all below detection. The low tenor of assay results most likely reflects the fact that soils at the project are thin and poorly developed, reflecting limited chemical weathering and elemental distribution. In contrast, rock chip sampling has proven to be a very effective exploration technique.

The Company had initially planned to take approximately 400 rock chip samples and 250 soil samples. However, field geologists concluded that 170 rock-chip samples were sufficient to provide representative sampling coverage of the southern part of the field area, and in this respect met the objectives of this phase of the exploration program. Ten samples have been submitted for petrographic study.

The Company also redirected capital expenditures from the sampling program to acquire 16 band VNIR + SWIR high resolution satellite imagery across the project area, for the purpose of alteration mapping during the next exploration phase.

Figure 1: Geological map showing project areas and typical assay results at the Terrinas, Viscacheros and Moises prospects.

Quality Assurance and Quality Contract

Samples were submitted to Alfred H Knight (AHK) assay laboratory in Lima, Perú for gold analysis by 50 g fire assay with AAS finish and for multi-element ICP analysis following a 4-acid digest. AHK is a fully ISO and UKAS accredited and certified assay laboratory who is independent of Roberto.

Table 1: Summary of rock chip assay results

Sample No Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) JAN00102 < 0.01 < 0.6 1.63 0.002 0.002 JAN00103 0.01 3.1 2.52 0.001 0.003 JAN00104 0.01 1.1 0.204 0.002 0.001 JAN00105 0.03 7.7 3.66 0.001 0.005 JAN00106 0.01 2 0.382 0.002 0.001 JAN00107 0.01 3.3 0.821 0.001 0.002 JAN00108 < 0.01 1.8 0.601 < 0.001 0.001 JAN00109 < 0.01 0.8 0.807 < 0.001 0.003 JAN00110 0.01 2.3 0.222 0.001 0.001 JAN00111 0.02 5.2 0.523 < 0.001 0.002 JAN00113 0.01 1.9 0.444 < 0.001 0.001 JAN00114 < 0.01 < 0.6 1.04 0.004 0.004 JAN00117 < 0.01 3.1 1.24 0.001 0.002 JAN00118 < 0.01 4.3 1.67 0.001 0.002 JAN00119 < 0.01 2.9 1.14 0.001 0.002 JAN00122 < 0.01 3.1 1.13 < 0.001 0.002 JAN00123 1.37 9.8 5.87 0.006 0.012 JAN00124 0.74 12.1 4.54 0.002 0.002 JAN00125 0.01 < 0.6 8.33 0.001 0.004 JAN00126 0.02 < 0.6 4.14 0.001 0.001 JAN00127 0.18 8.4 8.14 < 0.001 0.003 JAN00129 < 0.01 1.2 0.503 0.003 0.004 JAN00130 0.02 16.1 > 10.000 0.003 0.012 JAN00131 0.06 17.9 > 10.000 0.005 0.013 JAN00132 0.03 13.8 > 10.000 0.002 0.009 JAN00133 < 0.01 0.7 0.734 0.002 0.004 JAN00134 < 0.01 1.3 1.43 0.002 0.006 JAN00135 < 0.01 < 0.6 0.519 0.002 0.002 JAN00136 < 0.01 < 0.6 0.276 0.002 0.002 JAN00138 0.01 < 0.6 1.67 0.002 0.006 JAN00139 < 0.01 < 0.6 0.103 0.002 0.003 JAN00140 0.02 3.1 3.92 0.002 0.005 JAN00141 < 0.01 < 0.6 0.157 0.002 0.003 JAN00142 0.01 1.2 1.54 0.002 0.002 JAN00143 0.01 1.8 2.05 0.002 0.003 JAN00144 < 0.01 0.9 1.01 0.002 0.003 JAN00145 < 0.01 5.9 0.402 0.44 0.018 JAN00146 < 0.01 5.7 1.03 0.335 0.028 JAN00147 < 0.01 16.6 1.49 0.162 0.088 JAN00148 < 0.01 18.2 1.73 0.268 0.117 JAN00149 < 0.01 24.2 2.05 0.139 0.147 JAN00150 0.01 19.1 1.38 0.516 0.104 JAN00151 0.06 2.1 > 10.000 0.002 0.006 JAN00152 0.03 1.4 4.44 0.001 0.005 JAN00153 0.03 1.8 9.44 < 0.001 0.003 JAN00154 0.07 4.1 > 10.000 0.001 0.003 JAN00155 0.02 0.9 9.44 < 0.001 0.006 JAN00156 < 0.01 < 0.6 0.981 0.002 0.006 JAN00157 < 0.01 < 0.6 0.697 0.002 0.003 JAN00158 < 0.01 0.9 1.52 0.002 0.002 JAN00159 < 0.01 < 0.6 0.802 0.002 0.002 JAN00160 0.02 1.6 2.61 0.002 0.003 JAN00161 < 0.01 8.9 0.539 0.138 0.008 JAN00162 0.01 25.4 0.906 1.12 0.023 JAN00163 0.01 65.2 1.03 4.37 0.076 JAN00164 < 0.01 35 1.13 1.47 0.034 JAN00165 < 0.01 19.9 1.43 0.525 0.033 JAN00166 0.02 1.9 4.23 0.045 0.047 JAN00167 0.02 1.5 5.32 0.019 0.031 JAN00168 < 0.01 1.5 3.42 0.019 0.029 JAN00169 < 0.01 1 1.16 0.001 0.005

Qualified Person

Dr. Christopher Wilson, Ph.D., FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, FGS, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Roberto Resources Inc.

Roberto is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its Janampalla Property, which is comprised of three exploration concessions for total area of 2,800 hectares and is located in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. Roberto currently holds an option to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Janampalla Property. Roberto is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by Roberto. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although Roberto believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because Roberto can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in Roberto's disclosure documents which can be found under Roberto's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

