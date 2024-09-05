Netcracker Received the Highest Level of Recognition in the Telecommunications Product Category for Its Pioneering Digital Satellite Solution

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received a Gold Stevie Award for the Netcracker Digital Satellite Solution in the 21st Annual International Business Awards Program. Netcracker was the only company to receive a Gold Stevie award in the Telecommunications Product category.

The recently launched Netcracker Digital Satellite Solution combines real-time operations with flexible monetization and digital engagement to transform satellite communications, allowing operators to capitalize on the opportunity for advanced and affordable communications. The Gold Stevie the highest recognition in the awards program showcases Netcracker's commitment to continuously delivering new products and solutions for the rapidly changing industry.

"We are honored to receive such a prestigious global award for our Digital Satellite Solution," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "Netcracker is always working to provide products that benefit our customers and capitalize on new technological advancements, and we are grateful to the judges for awarding us with this validation."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

