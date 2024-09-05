Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Dale Moore, P.Geo., and owner of Tamarack Geological Services, to manage exploration at its recently acquired Ranger-Page Project in Idaho's Silver Valley.

Dale is a registered professional geologist in Idaho and Washington state, with 14 years of experience working in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District. Dale and his team at Tamarack have worked on every major mining project in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District and numerous other projects in North America.





Figure 1: Location of the Ranger-Page Project in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/Ranger-Page_Silver-Valley.jpg

The Team at Ranger-Page will consist of Tamarack's most experienced Silver Valley geologists, who as a group have logged several miles of exploration drill core delineating some of the Coeur d'Alene Mining District's most prolific ore deposits, including the Lucky Friday, Galena Complex, and Sunshine mines.

"Dale and the Tamarack team worked with the previous operator on the Ranger-Page Project and are the logical choice to oversee our exploration programs," said Mike Romanik, President of Silver Dollar. "They did an exceptional job in defining multiple targets over the last two years and we are excited to commence drill testing those targets on a priority basis."





Figure 2: Ranger-Page claim groups, underground mine workings, and new target areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/Ranger-Page_Claims-Targets.jpg

About the Ranger-Page Project

Ranger-Page is a drill-ready project in a world-class silver district. The land package covers six historic mines and is ideally situated near Interstate 90 with year-round access to power, water, local infrastructure and a workforce in the Silver Valley skilled in exploration and mining. The primary target areas are up and down plunge from historic underground mining, along strike where ground induced polarization (IP) surveys identify anomalies, and where surface trenching identified near surface mineralization. Additional exploration targets have also been identified away from historic mine infrastructure, using soil geochemical data, mapping, and ground IP survey data.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a mineral exploration company that is fully funded to execute its near-term exploration plans having closed its last financing with lead orders from billionaire mining investor Eric Sprott and NYSE-listed First Majestic Silver. The Company's primary projects lie within Idaho's prolific Silver Valley and the Durango-Zacatecas silver-gold belt and include the advanced exploration stage Ranger-Page and La Joya projects and the early exploration stage Nora project. Management has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

