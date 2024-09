Regulatory News:

Christophe Douat, CEO, and Richard Malamut, CMO, will present Medincell's portfolio and R&D pipeline at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on 9 September at 7:00am ET. at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Investors can access the presentation remotely, either live or on replay, following this link:

https://journey.ct.events/view/b0271f56-5bda-4791-871d-2684ace1b14c

1X1 meetings with the management team may be arranged by directly contacting Medincell: grace.kim@medincell.com

Medincell's participation in the 26th annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference follows the recent coverage initiation by H.C. Wainwright Co. with a buy recommendation and a price target of €24 (press release).

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY and SteadyTeq are registered trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

www.medincell.com

Contacts:

David Heuzé Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG

david.heuze@medincell.com +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim Head of US Financial Strategy and IR

grace.kim@medincell.com +1 (646) 991-4023

Investors Relations France

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Alban Dufumier

medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau

medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94