Christophe Douat, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Richard Malamut, Chief Medical Officer, will present Medincell's (Paris:MEDCL) corporate overview during a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 7:35 a.m. ET (1:35 p.m. CEST).

Live webcast and replay: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff319/medcl/1977592

One-on-one meetings with the management team can be scheduled with conference representatives or directly with Medincell (grace.kim@medincell.com).

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

