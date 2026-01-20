Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Medincell (Paris:MEDCL) to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources were included in the liquidity account at December 31, 2025:
- 980 shares
- 1 159 804
Over the period from 01/07/2025 to 31/12/2025, a total of:
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Buy side
13,642
1,007,509
25,098,637.27
Sell side
14,870
1,011,529
25,113,263.98
It should be noted that Medincell increased the funds allocated to the liquidity contract by €600,000 on 11 April 2025.
The following resources were included in the liquidity account at June 30, 2025:
- 5 000 shares
- 1 145 177
About Medincell
Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.
These treatments combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO BEPO Star technologies, which enables controlled drug delivery at therapeutic levels for several days, weeks, or months following a subcutaneous or local injection of a small, fully bioresorbable deposit.
Risperidone LAI was the first treatment based on BEPO technology to receive FDA approval, initially for schizophrenia in April 2023, and subsequently for Bipolar I Disorder in October 2025. It is marketed in the United States by Teva under the brand name UZEDY. Medincell's risperidone LAI was also approved for schizophrenia in Canada and South Korea in 2025.
A New Drug Application (NDA) for Olanzapine LAI as a once-monthly treatment for schizophrenia in adults was submitted to the U.S. FDA in December 2025 by Medincell's partner, Teva.
Medincell's investigational pipeline includes numerous innovative therapeutic candidates in various stages of development, from formulation to Phase 3 clinical trials. We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to advance global health through new treatment options.
Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Medincell employs over 140 people representing more than 25 nationalities.
medincell.com
UZEDY and SteadyTeq are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly concerning the progress of the Company's clinical trials. Although the Company considers that its forecasts are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical fact that may be contained in this press release relating to future events are subject to change without notice, to factors beyond the Company's control and to the Company's financial capabilities.
These statements may include, but are not limited to, any statements beginning with, followed by or including words or expressions such as "objective", "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "may", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "project", "will", "may", "probably", "should", "could" and other words or expressions of similar meaning or used in the negative. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such statements.
A list and description of such risks, hazards and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) pursuant to its regulatory obligations, including in the Company's document de base, registered with the AMF on September 4, 2018 under number I. 18-062, as well as in documents and reports to be published subsequently by the Company. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements only apply as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, nor to update the reasons why actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available. The Company's updating of one or more forward-looking statements does not imply that it will or will not update these or any other forward-looking statements.
This press release is published for information purposes only. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of the Company in any jurisdiction whatsoever, particularly in France. Similarly, this press release does not constitute investment advice and should not be treated as such. It is not intended to address the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any particular recipient. It should not be relied upon as a substitute for the exercise of your own judgement. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this press release comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
APPENDICES Rothschild Martin Maurel from 01/07/2025 to 31/12/2025
CLIENT
DATE
NB_ACHAT
NB_VENTE
QTE_ACHAT
QTE_VENTE
CAPITAUX_ACHETES
CAPITAUX_VENDUS
MEDINCELL
01/07/2025
107
61
10 894
4 774
179 315,24
78 675,52
MEDINCELL
02/07/2025
144
132
11 704
10 824
192 881,92
178 920,72
MEDINCELL
03/07/2025
102
92
7 044
7 044
115 028,52
115 098,96
MEDINCELL
04/07/2025
62
168
4 131
16 131
68 326,74
269 387,70
MEDINCELL
07/07/2025
100
24
9 333
1 833
154 927,80
30 592,77
MEDINCELL
08/07/2025
112
116
16 000
16 000
253 120,00
253 280,00
MEDINCELL
09/07/2025
110
118
9 995
10 392
159 020,45
165 336,72
MEDINCELL
10/07/2025
61
83
4 704
6 807
74 934,72
108 843,93
MEDINCELL
11/07/2025
93
90
6 941
6 441
112 235,97
104 215,38
MEDINCELL
14/07/2025
80
92
6 361
9 361
102 475,71
150 992,93
MEDINCELL
15/07/2025
90
75
7 500
7 500
121 800,00
121 875,00
MEDINCELL
16/07/2025
64
40
5 422
2 922
87 511,08
47 394,84
MEDINCELL
17/07/2025
67
81
6 228
6 228
99 461,16
99 585,72
MEDINCELL
18/07/2025
65
73
5 558
5 558
88 761,26
88 761,26
MEDINCELL
21/07/2025
54
32
4 787
2 787
76 400,52
44 452,65
MEDINCELL
22/07/2025
93
60
7 607
4 607
119 277,76
72 099,55
MEDINCELL
23/07/2025
39
113
2 668
10 168
42 821,40
162 891,36
MEDINCELL
24/07/2025
49
81
3 161
5 661
51 966,84
93 293,28
MEDINCELL
25/07/2025
118
137
10 694
10 694
183 509,04
183 402,10
MEDINCELL
28/07/2025
57
98
8 978
8 002
154 601,16
138 034,50
MEDINCELL
29/07/2025
39
40
8 664
4 514
150 320,40
77 866,50
MEDINCELL
30/07/2025
52
85
4 821
8 947
83 596,14
156 125,15
MEDINCELL
31/07/2025
58
44
9 638
4 238
164 713,42
73 020,74
SOUS TOTAL MEDINCELL
07/2025
1 816
1 935
172 833
171 433
2 837 007,25
2 814 147,28
MEDINCELL
01/08/2025
72
9
6 161
861
101 902,94
14 008,47
MEDINCELL
04/08/2025
63
57
7 125
6 375
112 218,75
101 681,25
MEDINCELL
05/08/2025
19
28
1 832
2 282
28 835,68
35 987,14
MEDINCELL
06/08/2025
65
87
5 273
6 298
82 944,29
99 193,50
MEDINCELL
07/08/2025
51
84
4 282
7 552
67 869,70
119 925,76
MEDINCELL
08/08/2025
17
61
3 149
6 354
50 415,49
101 981,70
MEDINCELL
11/08/2025
96
51
7 865
3 365
124 738,90
53 705,40
MEDINCELL
12/08/2025
40
70
3 148
4 177
49 643,96
65 996,60
MEDINCELL
13/08/2025
90
118
5 022
8 449
80 803,98
136 113,39
MEDINCELL
14/08/2025
93
84
5 568
8 612
90 702,72
140 461,72
MEDINCELL
15/08/2025
78
60
705
2 205
12 020,25
37 088,10
MEDINCELL
18/08/2025
103
85
8 664
8 664
151 100,16
151 273,44
MEDINCELL
19/08/2025
58
51
5 000
5 000
87 150,00
87 750,00
MEDINCELL
20/08/2025
77
85
7 474
7 474
132 289,80
132 588,76
MEDINCELL
21/08/2025
119
97
9 997
9 997
178 146,54
178 646,39
MEDINCELL
22/08/2025
102
38
10 391
4 391
188 908,38
79 784,47
MEDINCELL
25/08/2025
180
130
10 929
6 929
190 383,18
120 703,18
MEDINCELL
26/08/2025
82
100
4 183
5 683
71 236,49
97 690,77
MEDINCELL
27/08/2025
91
83
8 980
8 980
155 174,40
155 354,00
MEDINCELL
28/08/2025
58
49
4 847
5 347
83 562,28
92 289,22
MEDINCELL
29/08/2025
102
73
6 782
6 782
116 786,04
116 921,68
SOUS TOTAL MEDINCELL
08/2025
1 656
1 500
127 377
125 777
2 156 833,93
2 119 144,94
MEDINCELL
01/09/2025
90
77
7 686
7 686
131 891,76
132 122,34
MEDINCELL
02/09/2025
68
54
6 312
5 512
107 240,88
93 759,12
MEDINCELL
03/09/2025
84
88
5 073
7 173
85 885,89
121 869,27
MEDINCELL
04/09/2025
62
35
5 690
3 290
96 331,70
55 699,70
MEDINCELL
05/09/2025
43
56
3 985
8 085
67 187,10
136 798,20
MEDINCELL
08/09/2025
71
109
6 356
11 356
110 912,20
198 389,32
MEDINCELL
09/09/2025
105
92
8 709
8 709
161 029,41
161 639,04
MEDINCELL
10/09/2025
88
80
7 958
7 958
148 973,76
148 973,76
MEDINCELL
11/09/2025
108
79
9 000
9 000
175 500,00
175 590,00
MEDINCELL
12/09/2025
69
50
6 789
5 039
138 427,71
102 795,60
MEDINCELL
15/09/2025
63
63
3 585
3 585
72 883,05
72 847,20
MEDINCELL
16/09/2025
116
71
9 193
5 943
185 330,88
120 226,89
MEDINCELL
17/09/2025
149
154
14 808
18 308
300 158,16
372 018,56
MEDINCELL
18/09/2025
43
91
7 429
8 929
155 414,68
186 705,39
MEDINCELL
19/09/2025
101
82
7 913
5 913
168 784,29
126 242,55
MEDINCELL
22/09/2025
167
137
11 500
13 500
244 605,00
288 765,00
MEDINCELL
23/09/2025
111
106
8 500
8 500
184 620,00
185 640,00
MEDINCELL
24/09/2025
100
137
12 000
12 000
269 160,00
269 400,00
MEDINCELL
25/09/2025
72
68
6 000
6 000
133 320,00
133 980,00
MEDINCELL
26/09/2025
128
132
11 230
11 230
246 610,80
247 509,20
MEDINCELL
29/09/2025
85
95
8 150
8 150
186 961,00
187 531,50
MEDINCELL
30/09/2025
35
51
5 168
5 168
122 326,56
122 533,28
SOUS TOTAL MEDINCELL
09/2025
1 958
1 907
173 034
181 034
3 493 554,83
3 641 035,92
MEDINCELL
01/10/2025
44
34
4 467
4 467
108 950,13
109 352,16
MEDINCELL
02/10/2025
113
112
10 000
7 000
257 600,00
179 620,00
MEDINCELL
03/10/2025
11
60
785
3 785
20 912,40
99 431,95
MEDINCELL
06/10/2025
73
110
7 115
7 115
188 903,25
189 828,20
MEDINCELL
07/10/2025
85
74
6 692
6 692
180 884,76
181 553,96
MEDINCELL
08/10/2025
133
178
20 000
17 500
564 200,00
493 325,00
MEDINCELL
09/10/2025
87
139
6 101
8 601
170 583,96
242 032,14
MEDINCELL
10/10/2025
354
392
22 500
22 250
636 300,00
629 452,50
MEDINCELL
13/10/2025
99
88
9 615
9 865
296 718,90
305 815,00
MEDINCELL
14/10/2025
67
97
8 750
8 750
292 775,00
293 912,50
MEDINCELL
15/10/2025
172
190
15 750
11 750
525 892,50
392 920,00
MEDINCELL
16/10/2025
275
242
10 194
14 194
339 256,32
474 363,48
MEDINCELL
17/10/2025
121
213
20 000
20 000
672 800,00
673 600,00
MEDINCELL
20/10/2025
187
194
15 250
12 250
538 325,00
431 812,50
MEDINCELL
21/10/2025
177
254
19 000
22 000
668 420,00
775 940,00
MEDINCELL
22/10/2025
138
95
15 000
7 500
521 100,00
262 875,00
MEDINCELL
23/10/2025
158
267
10 853
18 353
371 715,25
631 526,73
MEDINCELL
24/10/2025
172
150
19 250
19 250
672 210,00
673 365,00
MEDINCELL
27/10/2025
154
144
5 241
5 241
188 885,64
189 724,20
MEDINCELL
28/10/2025
88
76
3 404
3 404
123 326,92
124 416,20
MEDINCELL
29/10/2025
141
128
17 283
7 399
633 594,78
271 617,29
MEDINCELL
30/10/2025
76
130
4 500
13 634
164 970,00
500 367,80
MEDINCELL
31/10/2025
88
135
3 048
3 798
117 927,12
146 109,06
SOUS TOTAL MEDINCELL
10/2025
3 013
3 502
254 798
254 798
8 256 251,93
8 272 960,67
MEDINCELL
03/11/2025
154
103
4 761
3 261
180 061,02
123 852,78
MEDINCELL
04/11/2025
223
199
12 302
13 802
445 086,36
501 702,70
MEDINCELL
05/11/2025
225
280
27 500
27 500
982 575,00
983 400,00
MEDINCELL
06/11/2025
277
224
16 000
8 500
535 200,00
280 840,00
MEDINCELL
07/11/2025
178
164
13 500
13 500
422 415,00
423 765,00
MEDINCELL
10/11/2025
266
213
10 226
6 976
312 711,08
212 628,48
MEDINCELL
11/11/2025
331
448
18 000
18 750
541 620,00
567 375,00
MEDINCELL
12/11/2025
146
300
11 000
11 000
340 670,00
341 110,00
MEDINCELL
13/11/2025
97
166
5 271
5 271
164 191,65
165 509,40
MEDINCELL
14/11/2025
119
117
6 983
6 983
212 422,86
212 492,69
MEDINCELL
17/11/2025
114
154
3 813
3 813
115 305,12
115 800,81
MEDINCELL
18/11/2025
87
85
3 107
3 107
93 613,91
94 142,10
MEDINCELL
19/11/2025
118
132
3 369
3 369
100 968,93
100 968,93
MEDINCELL
20/11/2025
231
129
6 808
2 208
198 793,60
64 959,36
MEDINCELL
21/11/2025
129
156
3 369
7 119
93 691,89
200 328,66
MEDINCELL
24/11/2025
165
193
4 494
5 344
126 461,16
150 914,56
MEDINCELL
25/11/2025
172
207
4 247
5 247
121 634,08
151 061,13
MEDINCELL
26/11/2025
128
162
5 652
5 652
164 077,56
164 247,12
MEDINCELL
27/11/2025
132
94
6 484
5 484
183 691,72
154 539,12
MEDINCELL
28/11/2025
208
287
20 500
20 500
575 845,00
576 255,00
SOUS TOTAL MEDINCELL
11/2025
3 500
3 813
187 386
177 386
5 911 035,94
5 585 892,84
MEDINCELL
01/12/2025
118
75
3 932
3 932
109 820,76
110 331,92
MEDINCELL
02/12/2025
189
98
13 000
8 000
347 230,00
212 080,00
MEDINCELL
03/12/2025
123
225
2 953
5 453
78 195,44
144 886,21
MEDINCELL
04/12/2025
65
66
3 319
3 319
85 928,91
86 028,48
MEDINCELL
05/12/2025
93
90
5 010
4 010
130 610,70
104 540,70
MEDINCELL
08/12/2025
139
310
12 066
15 566
321 196,92
415 456,54
MEDINCELL
09/12/2025
48
138
3 997
11 997
106 879,78
326 798,28
MEDINCELL
10/12/2025
122
227
6 460
8 460
171 513,00
225 120,60
MEDINCELL
11/12/2025
32
25
2 760
2 760
76 396,80
77 611,20
MEDINCELL
12/12/2025
118
174
6 171
3 671
173 713,65
103 632,33
MEDINCELL
15/12/2025
90
134
5 356
2 856
145 308,28
77 968,80
MEDINCELL
16/12/2025
103
227
5 738
6 238
152 343,90
166 367,46
MEDINCELL
17/12/2025
108
73
7 678
3 358
201 931,40
87 946,02
MEDINCELL
18/12/2025
99
73
3 117
3 187
80 200,41
82 224,60
MEDINCELL
19/12/2025
73
63
2 598
2 168
65 989,20
55 218,96
MEDINCELL
22/12/2025
55
63
1 931
1 931
47 830,87
47 888,80
MEDINCELL
23/12/2025
73
93
2 952
3 952
73 386,72
99 037,12
MEDINCELL
24/12/2025
3
13
117
1 867
2 894,58
46 600,32
MEDINCELL
29/12/2025
13
12
745
745
18 513,25
18 602,65
MEDINCELL
30/12/2025
24
20
1 916
2 666
47 555,12
66 623,34
MEDINCELL
31/12/2025
11
14
265
4 965
6 513,70
125 118,00
SOUS TOTAL MEDINCELL
12/2025
1 699
2 213
92 081
101 101
2 443 953,39
2 680 082,33
TOTAL GENERAL MEDINCELL
S2/2025
13 642
14 870
1 007 509
1 011 529
25 098 637,27
25 113 263,98
