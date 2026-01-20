Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Medincell (Paris:MEDCL) to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources were included in the liquidity account at December 31, 2025:

980 shares

1 159 804

Over the period from 01/07/2025 to 31/12/2025, a total of:

Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Buy side 13,642 1,007,509 25,098,637.27 Sell side 14,870 1,011,529 25,113,263.98

It should be noted that Medincell increased the funds allocated to the liquidity contract by €600,000 on 11 April 2025.

The following resources were included in the liquidity account at June 30, 2025:

5 000 shares

1 145 177

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.

These treatments combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO BEPO Star technologies, which enables controlled drug delivery at therapeutic levels for several days, weeks, or months following a subcutaneous or local injection of a small, fully bioresorbable deposit.

Risperidone LAI was the first treatment based on BEPO technology to receive FDA approval, initially for schizophrenia in April 2023, and subsequently for Bipolar I Disorder in October 2025. It is marketed in the United States by Teva under the brand name UZEDY. Medincell's risperidone LAI was also approved for schizophrenia in Canada and South Korea in 2025.

A New Drug Application (NDA) for Olanzapine LAI as a once-monthly treatment for schizophrenia in adults was submitted to the U.S. FDA in December 2025 by Medincell's partner, Teva.

Medincell's investigational pipeline includes numerous innovative therapeutic candidates in various stages of development, from formulation to Phase 3 clinical trials. We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to advance global health through new treatment options.

Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Medincell employs over 140 people representing more than 25 nationalities.

medincell.com

UZEDY and SteadyTeq are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly concerning the progress of the Company's clinical trials. Although the Company considers that its forecasts are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical fact that may be contained in this press release relating to future events are subject to change without notice, to factors beyond the Company's control and to the Company's financial capabilities.

These statements may include, but are not limited to, any statements beginning with, followed by or including words or expressions such as "objective", "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "may", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "project", "will", "may", "probably", "should", "could" and other words or expressions of similar meaning or used in the negative. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such statements.

A list and description of such risks, hazards and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) pursuant to its regulatory obligations, including in the Company's document de base, registered with the AMF on September 4, 2018 under number I. 18-062, as well as in documents and reports to be published subsequently by the Company. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements only apply as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, nor to update the reasons why actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available. The Company's updating of one or more forward-looking statements does not imply that it will or will not update these or any other forward-looking statements.

This press release is published for information purposes only. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of the Company in any jurisdiction whatsoever, particularly in France. Similarly, this press release does not constitute investment advice and should not be treated as such. It is not intended to address the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any particular recipient. It should not be relied upon as a substitute for the exercise of your own judgement. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this press release comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

APPENDICES Rothschild Martin Maurel from 01/07/2025 to 31/12/2025

CLIENT DATE NB_ACHAT NB_VENTE QTE_ACHAT QTE_VENTE CAPITAUX_ACHETES CAPITAUX_VENDUS MEDINCELL 01/07/2025 107 61 10 894 4 774 179 315,24 78 675,52 MEDINCELL 02/07/2025 144 132 11 704 10 824 192 881,92 178 920,72 MEDINCELL 03/07/2025 102 92 7 044 7 044 115 028,52 115 098,96 MEDINCELL 04/07/2025 62 168 4 131 16 131 68 326,74 269 387,70 MEDINCELL 07/07/2025 100 24 9 333 1 833 154 927,80 30 592,77 MEDINCELL 08/07/2025 112 116 16 000 16 000 253 120,00 253 280,00 MEDINCELL 09/07/2025 110 118 9 995 10 392 159 020,45 165 336,72 MEDINCELL 10/07/2025 61 83 4 704 6 807 74 934,72 108 843,93 MEDINCELL 11/07/2025 93 90 6 941 6 441 112 235,97 104 215,38 MEDINCELL 14/07/2025 80 92 6 361 9 361 102 475,71 150 992,93 MEDINCELL 15/07/2025 90 75 7 500 7 500 121 800,00 121 875,00 MEDINCELL 16/07/2025 64 40 5 422 2 922 87 511,08 47 394,84 MEDINCELL 17/07/2025 67 81 6 228 6 228 99 461,16 99 585,72 MEDINCELL 18/07/2025 65 73 5 558 5 558 88 761,26 88 761,26 MEDINCELL 21/07/2025 54 32 4 787 2 787 76 400,52 44 452,65 MEDINCELL 22/07/2025 93 60 7 607 4 607 119 277,76 72 099,55 MEDINCELL 23/07/2025 39 113 2 668 10 168 42 821,40 162 891,36 MEDINCELL 24/07/2025 49 81 3 161 5 661 51 966,84 93 293,28 MEDINCELL 25/07/2025 118 137 10 694 10 694 183 509,04 183 402,10 MEDINCELL 28/07/2025 57 98 8 978 8 002 154 601,16 138 034,50 MEDINCELL 29/07/2025 39 40 8 664 4 514 150 320,40 77 866,50 MEDINCELL 30/07/2025 52 85 4 821 8 947 83 596,14 156 125,15 MEDINCELL 31/07/2025 58 44 9 638 4 238 164 713,42 73 020,74 SOUS TOTAL MEDINCELL 07/2025 1 816 1 935 172 833 171 433 2 837 007,25 2 814 147,28 MEDINCELL 01/08/2025 72 9 6 161 861 101 902,94 14 008,47 MEDINCELL 04/08/2025 63 57 7 125 6 375 112 218,75 101 681,25 MEDINCELL 05/08/2025 19 28 1 832 2 282 28 835,68 35 987,14 MEDINCELL 06/08/2025 65 87 5 273 6 298 82 944,29 99 193,50 MEDINCELL 07/08/2025 51 84 4 282 7 552 67 869,70 119 925,76 MEDINCELL 08/08/2025 17 61 3 149 6 354 50 415,49 101 981,70 MEDINCELL 11/08/2025 96 51 7 865 3 365 124 738,90 53 705,40 MEDINCELL 12/08/2025 40 70 3 148 4 177 49 643,96 65 996,60 MEDINCELL 13/08/2025 90 118 5 022 8 449 80 803,98 136 113,39 MEDINCELL 14/08/2025 93 84 5 568 8 612 90 702,72 140 461,72 MEDINCELL 15/08/2025 78 60 705 2 205 12 020,25 37 088,10 MEDINCELL 18/08/2025 103 85 8 664 8 664 151 100,16 151 273,44 MEDINCELL 19/08/2025 58 51 5 000 5 000 87 150,00 87 750,00 MEDINCELL 20/08/2025 77 85 7 474 7 474 132 289,80 132 588,76 MEDINCELL 21/08/2025 119 97 9 997 9 997 178 146,54 178 646,39 MEDINCELL 22/08/2025 102 38 10 391 4 391 188 908,38 79 784,47 MEDINCELL 25/08/2025 180 130 10 929 6 929 190 383,18 120 703,18 MEDINCELL 26/08/2025 82 100 4 183 5 683 71 236,49 97 690,77 MEDINCELL 27/08/2025 91 83 8 980 8 980 155 174,40 155 354,00 MEDINCELL 28/08/2025 58 49 4 847 5 347 83 562,28 92 289,22 MEDINCELL 29/08/2025 102 73 6 782 6 782 116 786,04 116 921,68 SOUS TOTAL MEDINCELL 08/2025 1 656 1 500 127 377 125 777 2 156 833,93 2 119 144,94 MEDINCELL 01/09/2025 90 77 7 686 7 686 131 891,76 132 122,34 MEDINCELL 02/09/2025 68 54 6 312 5 512 107 240,88 93 759,12 MEDINCELL 03/09/2025 84 88 5 073 7 173 85 885,89 121 869,27 MEDINCELL 04/09/2025 62 35 5 690 3 290 96 331,70 55 699,70 MEDINCELL 05/09/2025 43 56 3 985 8 085 67 187,10 136 798,20 MEDINCELL 08/09/2025 71 109 6 356 11 356 110 912,20 198 389,32 MEDINCELL 09/09/2025 105 92 8 709 8 709 161 029,41 161 639,04 MEDINCELL 10/09/2025 88 80 7 958 7 958 148 973,76 148 973,76 MEDINCELL 11/09/2025 108 79 9 000 9 000 175 500,00 175 590,00 MEDINCELL 12/09/2025 69 50 6 789 5 039 138 427,71 102 795,60 MEDINCELL 15/09/2025 63 63 3 585 3 585 72 883,05 72 847,20 MEDINCELL 16/09/2025 116 71 9 193 5 943 185 330,88 120 226,89 MEDINCELL 17/09/2025 149 154 14 808 18 308 300 158,16 372 018,56 MEDINCELL 18/09/2025 43 91 7 429 8 929 155 414,68 186 705,39 MEDINCELL 19/09/2025 101 82 7 913 5 913 168 784,29 126 242,55 MEDINCELL 22/09/2025 167 137 11 500 13 500 244 605,00 288 765,00 MEDINCELL 23/09/2025 111 106 8 500 8 500 184 620,00 185 640,00 MEDINCELL 24/09/2025 100 137 12 000 12 000 269 160,00 269 400,00 MEDINCELL 25/09/2025 72 68 6 000 6 000 133 320,00 133 980,00 MEDINCELL 26/09/2025 128 132 11 230 11 230 246 610,80 247 509,20 MEDINCELL 29/09/2025 85 95 8 150 8 150 186 961,00 187 531,50 MEDINCELL 30/09/2025 35 51 5 168 5 168 122 326,56 122 533,28 SOUS TOTAL MEDINCELL 09/2025 1 958 1 907 173 034 181 034 3 493 554,83 3 641 035,92 MEDINCELL 01/10/2025 44 34 4 467 4 467 108 950,13 109 352,16 MEDINCELL 02/10/2025 113 112 10 000 7 000 257 600,00 179 620,00 MEDINCELL 03/10/2025 11 60 785 3 785 20 912,40 99 431,95 MEDINCELL 06/10/2025 73 110 7 115 7 115 188 903,25 189 828,20 MEDINCELL 07/10/2025 85 74 6 692 6 692 180 884,76 181 553,96 MEDINCELL 08/10/2025 133 178 20 000 17 500 564 200,00 493 325,00 MEDINCELL 09/10/2025 87 139 6 101 8 601 170 583,96 242 032,14 MEDINCELL 10/10/2025 354 392 22 500 22 250 636 300,00 629 452,50 MEDINCELL 13/10/2025 99 88 9 615 9 865 296 718,90 305 815,00 MEDINCELL 14/10/2025 67 97 8 750 8 750 292 775,00 293 912,50 MEDINCELL 15/10/2025 172 190 15 750 11 750 525 892,50 392 920,00 MEDINCELL 16/10/2025 275 242 10 194 14 194 339 256,32 474 363,48 MEDINCELL 17/10/2025 121 213 20 000 20 000 672 800,00 673 600,00 MEDINCELL 20/10/2025 187 194 15 250 12 250 538 325,00 431 812,50 MEDINCELL 21/10/2025 177 254 19 000 22 000 668 420,00 775 940,00 MEDINCELL 22/10/2025 138 95 15 000 7 500 521 100,00 262 875,00 MEDINCELL 23/10/2025 158 267 10 853 18 353 371 715,25 631 526,73 MEDINCELL 24/10/2025 172 150 19 250 19 250 672 210,00 673 365,00 MEDINCELL 27/10/2025 154 144 5 241 5 241 188 885,64 189 724,20 MEDINCELL 28/10/2025 88 76 3 404 3 404 123 326,92 124 416,20 MEDINCELL 29/10/2025 141 128 17 283 7 399 633 594,78 271 617,29 MEDINCELL 30/10/2025 76 130 4 500 13 634 164 970,00 500 367,80 MEDINCELL 31/10/2025 88 135 3 048 3 798 117 927,12 146 109,06 SOUS TOTAL MEDINCELL 10/2025 3 013 3 502 254 798 254 798 8 256 251,93 8 272 960,67 MEDINCELL 03/11/2025 154 103 4 761 3 261 180 061,02 123 852,78 MEDINCELL 04/11/2025 223 199 12 302 13 802 445 086,36 501 702,70 MEDINCELL 05/11/2025 225 280 27 500 27 500 982 575,00 983 400,00 MEDINCELL 06/11/2025 277 224 16 000 8 500 535 200,00 280 840,00 MEDINCELL 07/11/2025 178 164 13 500 13 500 422 415,00 423 765,00 MEDINCELL 10/11/2025 266 213 10 226 6 976 312 711,08 212 628,48 MEDINCELL 11/11/2025 331 448 18 000 18 750 541 620,00 567 375,00 MEDINCELL 12/11/2025 146 300 11 000 11 000 340 670,00 341 110,00 MEDINCELL 13/11/2025 97 166 5 271 5 271 164 191,65 165 509,40 MEDINCELL 14/11/2025 119 117 6 983 6 983 212 422,86 212 492,69 MEDINCELL 17/11/2025 114 154 3 813 3 813 115 305,12 115 800,81 MEDINCELL 18/11/2025 87 85 3 107 3 107 93 613,91 94 142,10 MEDINCELL 19/11/2025 118 132 3 369 3 369 100 968,93 100 968,93 MEDINCELL 20/11/2025 231 129 6 808 2 208 198 793,60 64 959,36 MEDINCELL 21/11/2025 129 156 3 369 7 119 93 691,89 200 328,66 MEDINCELL 24/11/2025 165 193 4 494 5 344 126 461,16 150 914,56 MEDINCELL 25/11/2025 172 207 4 247 5 247 121 634,08 151 061,13 MEDINCELL 26/11/2025 128 162 5 652 5 652 164 077,56 164 247,12 MEDINCELL 27/11/2025 132 94 6 484 5 484 183 691,72 154 539,12 MEDINCELL 28/11/2025 208 287 20 500 20 500 575 845,00 576 255,00 SOUS TOTAL MEDINCELL 11/2025 3 500 3 813 187 386 177 386 5 911 035,94 5 585 892,84 MEDINCELL 01/12/2025 118 75 3 932 3 932 109 820,76 110 331,92 MEDINCELL 02/12/2025 189 98 13 000 8 000 347 230,00 212 080,00 MEDINCELL 03/12/2025 123 225 2 953 5 453 78 195,44 144 886,21 MEDINCELL 04/12/2025 65 66 3 319 3 319 85 928,91 86 028,48 MEDINCELL 05/12/2025 93 90 5 010 4 010 130 610,70 104 540,70 MEDINCELL 08/12/2025 139 310 12 066 15 566 321 196,92 415 456,54 MEDINCELL 09/12/2025 48 138 3 997 11 997 106 879,78 326 798,28 MEDINCELL 10/12/2025 122 227 6 460 8 460 171 513,00 225 120,60 MEDINCELL 11/12/2025 32 25 2 760 2 760 76 396,80 77 611,20 MEDINCELL 12/12/2025 118 174 6 171 3 671 173 713,65 103 632,33 MEDINCELL 15/12/2025 90 134 5 356 2 856 145 308,28 77 968,80 MEDINCELL 16/12/2025 103 227 5 738 6 238 152 343,90 166 367,46 MEDINCELL 17/12/2025 108 73 7 678 3 358 201 931,40 87 946,02 MEDINCELL 18/12/2025 99 73 3 117 3 187 80 200,41 82 224,60 MEDINCELL 19/12/2025 73 63 2 598 2 168 65 989,20 55 218,96 MEDINCELL 22/12/2025 55 63 1 931 1 931 47 830,87 47 888,80 MEDINCELL 23/12/2025 73 93 2 952 3 952 73 386,72 99 037,12 MEDINCELL 24/12/2025 3 13 117 1 867 2 894,58 46 600,32 MEDINCELL 29/12/2025 13 12 745 745 18 513,25 18 602,65 MEDINCELL 30/12/2025 24 20 1 916 2 666 47 555,12 66 623,34 MEDINCELL 31/12/2025 11 14 265 4 965 6 513,70 125 118,00 SOUS TOTAL MEDINCELL 12/2025 1 699 2 213 92 081 101 101 2 443 953,39 2 680 082,33 TOTAL GENERAL MEDINCELL S2/2025 13 642 14 870 1 007 509 1 011 529 25 098 637,27 25 113 263,98

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260120068010/en/

Contacts:

David Heuzé

Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG

david.heuze@Medincell.com +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim

Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance

grace.kim@medincell.com +1 (646) 991-4023

Nicolas Mérigeau Arthur Rouillé

Media Relations

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Louis-Victor Delouvrier Alban Dufumier

Investor Relations France

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94