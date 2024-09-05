INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Johnson & Johnson, Flex to Keynote at MEDevice Silicon Valley on the Future of Technology and Security in Patient Care

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / MEDevice Silicon Valley, the premier West Coast show connecting medical device engineers and cutting-edge medtech companies, returns to the Santa Clara Convention Center Nov. 20-21. Announced today, MEDevice Silicon Valley's lineup of keynote speakers will cover artificially intelligent (AI) and augmented reality (AR) driven Human Machine Interfaces (HMI) as well as a discussion on cybersecurity strategies, both top-of-mind critical tools designed to deliver easier, faster and more reliable access to quality care.

Kicking off the event on Nov. 20, Jennifer Samproni, Chief Technology Officer of the Health Solutions business at Flex, keynotes on "Transforming the Future of Patient Care with Human Machine Interfaces", highlighting the growing role of HMI's in the future of medical device innovation. Samproni will focus on medtech companies approaching progressive product design to remain competitive, how to create new medical devices that meet consumer expectations, as well as tools in managing increasing demands of a healthcare system for the aging population.

Ashley Mancuso, Vice President, MedTech BISO & Product Security, Johnson & Johnson will present "Advancing Cyber Security in Supply Chain Operations", diving into the critical understanding of proactive engagement with suppliers, partners and stakeholders in the supply chain. Presentation topics will include ways to embed cyber security principles into organizations, trainings to transform employees into vigilant defenders against cyber threats and how to advance risk sensing techniques to identify potential pitfalls in real-time.

"MEDevice Silicon Valley returns this year with a renewed focus on connecting the medtech community through the most up-to-date and actionable insights and education," says Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "Both of these globally renowned industry-leading speakers bring highly specialized and unique perspective to scale powerful technology, ultimately improving how we address complex organizational challenges, enhancing healthcare access for all. Silicon Valley is still the epicenter of North American innovation. We strive to create the most anticipated local platform for integral conversations that empower medical device manufacturers and designers with proven successful resources and data for implementation and sharp ingenuity."

MEDevice Silicon Valley organizes over 20 hours of education, presenting on topics from 3D printing to AI, policy and regulations, design, development and more. Nearly 90% of attending buyers are local to Silicon Valley, as the region's thriving technology sector continues to spark the in-person industry collaboration necessary for medical device manufacturers to harness the power of emerging digital-forward integration.

MEDevice Silicon Valley hosts over 175 exhibitors, featuring medical solutions and products including: 219 Design, Accumold, Biocoat Inc., Canon Medical Components U.S.A., Medbio, Nelson Labs LLC, Qosina, Zeus Industrial Products Inc., among many more.

To register to attend MEDevice Silicon Valley, (Santa Clara Convention Center, Nov. 20-21, 2024), please visit www.medevicesiliconvalley.com .

About MEDevice

MEDevice, an MD&M event, is the leading North American event brand for the medical technology industry, connecting engineers and cutting-edge medtech companies annually in the most prominent U.S. healthcare hubs. Visitors at the MEDevice events will learn from hands-on demo's, presentations from OEMs, keynote presentations, innovation showcases, an all-new medical adhesives pavilion, matchmaking and networking opportunities. MEDevice is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and includes MEDevice Boston and MEDevice Silicon Valley, as well as MD&M West, MD&M South, MD&M Minneapolis and MD&M East. Official listed media partners include Medical Device & Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI) and DesignNews. For more information, please visit? www.informamarkets.com .

About Informa Markets Engineering?

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact

Informa Markets Engineering PR

EngineeringPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View the original press release on accesswire.com