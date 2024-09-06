BenevolentAI ("BenevolentAI" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leader in applying advanced AI to accelerate biopharma drug discovery, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024, on Thursday 19 September 2024.

Management will host an in-person briefing for analysts at 9:30 AM BST at the offices of Deutsche Numis at 45 Gresham St, London EC2V 7BF, and virtually via a webcast. A recording of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website shortly afterward.

For more details, please contact ICR Consilium at BenevolentAI@icrinc.com.

Category: Non-regulatory

About BenevolentAI

At BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI), we serve patients by leveraging our proprietary and validated Benevolent Platform that integrates AI and science to uncover new biology, predict novel targets and develop first-in-class or best-in-class drugs for complex diseases. By applying proprietary advanced AI tools, in combination with in-house scientific expertise and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to identify and accelerate novel drug discovery.

The Company's business model presents multiple routes for value creation including discovery collaborations with pharma companies like AstraZeneca and Merck and advancing in-house pipelines to inflection points. Headquartered in London, with wet labs in Cambridge (UK), BenevolentAI is at the forefront of reshaping the future of drug discovery and delivering innovative medicines.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240905658826/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Fleur Wood VP Investor Relations

investors@benevolent.ai

Media:

James Osborn Communications Lead

press@benevolent.ai

ICR Consilium:

Amber Fennell /Jessica Hodgson /Ashley Tapp

T: +44(0) 203 709 5700

BenevolentAI@icrinc.com

Deutsche Numis:

Freddie Barnfield Euan Brown Peter Davis Michael Palser

T: +44 207 260 1000

dbnumis_BenevolentAI@dbnumis.com