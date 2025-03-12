Das Instrument 4W7 CA78412Y2024 SBD CAPITAL CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.03.2025The instrument 4W7 CA78412Y2024 SBD CAPITAL CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.03.2025Das Instrument NL8 CA3719571018 GENESIS AI CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.03.2025The instrument NL8 CA3719571018 GENESIS AI CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.03.2025Das Instrument 2LU SE0010546242 ACCONEER AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.03.2025The instrument 2LU SE0010546242 ACCONEER AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.03.2025Das Instrument X3X IL0011809428 WINDWARD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.03.2025The instrument X3X IL0011809428 WINDWARD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.03.2025Das Instrument 3RI CA90022K1003 TURMALINA METALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.03.2025The instrument 3RI CA90022K1003 TURMALINA METALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.03.2025Das Instrument Z12 CA65290F1080 NEXTGEN DIGITAL PLATFORMS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.03.2025The instrument Z12 CA65290F1080 NEXTGEN DIGITAL PLATFORMS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.03.2025Das Instrument I8X0 NO0013107490 IDEX BIOMETRICS NK 0,15 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.03.2025The instrument I8X0 NO0013107490 IDEX BIOMETRICS NK 0,15 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.03.2025Das Instrument 2XA LU2355630455 BENEVOLENTAI S.A. A EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.03.2025The instrument 2XA LU2355630455 BENEVOLENTAI S.A. A EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.03.2025