Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Neu-Vorstellung mit Mega-Potenzial: AKTIE BRICHT AUS! Sofort kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
06.09.24
08:03 Uhr
1,912 Euro
-0,028
-1,44 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8541,91009:38
Dow Jones News
06.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
06 September 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 05 September 2024 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     50,000 
                            EUR1.9400 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.6340 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9040     GBP1.6100 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9262     GBP1.6225

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 636,200,856 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,992      1.9240        XDUB     08:27:38      00029183086TRDU1 
2,037      1.9240        XDUB     08:27:38      00029183085TRDU1 
1,956      1.9220        XDUB     09:21:02      00029183157TRDU1 
2,347      1.9220        XDUB     09:21:02      00029183155TRDU1 
1,678      1.9200        XDUB     09:21:02      00029183159TRDU1 
266       1.9200        XDUB     09:21:02      00029183158TRDU1 
442       1.9200        XDUB     09:21:02      00029183161TRDU1 
1,502      1.9200        XDUB     09:21:02      00029183160TRDU1 
423       1.9140        XDUB     10:01:28      00029183238TRDU1 
1,670      1.9140        XDUB     10:01:28      00029183237TRDU1 
889       1.9140        XDUB     10:14:59      00029183246TRDU1 
1,420      1.9140        XDUB     10:14:59      00029183245TRDU1 
374       1.9060        XDUB     10:18:51      00029183257TRDU1 
1,700      1.9060        XDUB     10:18:51      00029183256TRDU1 
14        1.9040        XDUB     10:18:51      00029183258TRDU1 
1,900      1.9040        XDUB     10:28:38      00029183273TRDU1 
901       1.9040        XDUB     10:28:38      00029183272TRDU1 
1,218      1.9040        XDUB     10:29:02      00029183274TRDU1 
2,096      1.9300        XDUB     11:09:12      00029183330TRDU1 
26        1.9300        XDUB     11:22:58      00029183351TRDU1 
2,211      1.9300        XDUB     11:23:10      00029183353TRDU1 
252       1.9300        XDUB     11:38:03      00029183368TRDU1 
1,700      1.9300        XDUB     11:38:03      00029183367TRDU1 
1,219      1.9300        XDUB     11:51:34      00029183424TRDU1 
800       1.9300        XDUB     11:51:34      00029183423TRDU1 
61        1.9300        XDUB     12:05:39      00029183469TRDU1 
20        1.9320        XDUB     12:28:15      00029183489TRDU1 
2,924      1.9380        XDUB     12:42:22      00029183517TRDU1 
2,924      1.9380        XDUB     12:42:22      00029183516TRDU1 
68        1.9380        XDUB     12:42:22      00029183518TRDU1 
1,400      1.9380        XDUB     12:46:52      00029183523TRDU1 
578       1.9380        XDUB     12:46:52      00029183522TRDU1 
1,028      1.9380        XDUB     13:00:29      00029183533TRDU1 
1,250      1.9380        XDUB     13:00:29      00029183532TRDU1 
1,903      1.9340        XDUB     13:15:20      00029183577TRDU1 
3,311      1.9340        XDUB     13:15:20      00029183576TRDU1 
786       1.9380        XDUB     13:50:13      00029183710TRDU1 
569       1.9380        XDUB     13:50:13      00029183712TRDU1 
582       1.9380        XDUB     13:50:13      00029183711TRDU1 
1,440      1.9380        XDUB     13:54:58      00029183754TRDU1 
350       1.9380        XDUB     13:54:58      00029183753TRDU1 
656       1.9400        XDUB     14:05:00      00029183801TRDU1 
1,700      1.9400        XDUB     14:05:00      00029183800TRDU1 
1,936      1.9340        XDUB     14:09:44      00029183812TRDU1 
4,008      1.9340        XDUB     14:33:42      00029183932TRDU1 
7        1.9300        XDUB     14:35:06      00029183942TRDU1 
3,819      1.9300        XDUB     14:35:06      00029183943TRDU1 
1,546      1.9300        XDUB     14:39:54      00029183974TRDU1 
438       1.9300        XDUB     14:39:55      00029183975TRDU1 
2,297      1.9280        XDUB     14:51:22      00029184052TRDU1 
1,415      1.9300        XDUB     15:02:08      00029184143TRDU1 
949       1.9300        XDUB     15:02:08      00029184142TRDU1 
2,340      1.9300        XDUB     15:08:17      00029184178TRDU1 
130       1.9300        XDUB     15:15:23      00029184207TRDU1 
588       1.9300        XDUB     15:15:23      00029184206TRDU1 
1,600      1.9300        XDUB     15:15:23      00029184205TRDU1 
868       1.9280        XDUB     15:22:58      00029184240TRDU1 
715       1.9280        XDUB     15:29:07      00029184278TRDU1 
1,250      1.9280        XDUB     15:29:07      00029184277TRDU1 
2,351      1.9260        XDUB     15:32:17      00029184283TRDU1 
2,257      1.9260        XDUB     15:40:16      00029184356TRDU1 
1,995      1.9220        XDUB     15:45:56      00029184421TRDU1 
2,104      1.9220        XDUB     15:45:56      00029184420TRDU1 
1,582      1.9220        XDUB     15:46:31      00029184426TRDU1 
506       1.9220        XDUB     15:46:31      00029184425TRDU1 
1,841      1.9200        XDUB     16:06:07      00029184575TRDU1 
299       1.9200        XDUB     16:06:07      00029184574TRDU1 
1,310      1.9200        XDUB     16:11:32      00029184603TRDU1 
849       1.9200        XDUB     16:11:32      00029184602TRDU1 
114       1.9180        XDUB     16:17:20      00029184662TRDU1 
1,500      1.9180        XDUB     16:17:20      00029184661TRDU1 
614       1.9180        XDUB     16:17:20      00029184660TRDU1 
711       1.9160        XDUB     16:18:32      00029184678TRDU1 
1,250      1.9160        XDUB     16:18:32      00029184677TRDU1 
2,235      1.9160        XDUB     16:18:32      00029184676TRDU1 
218       1.9160        XDUB     16:18:32      00029184675TRDU1 
56        1.9160        XDUB     16:18:32      00029184674TRDU1 
272       1.9140        XDUB     16:24:40      00029184748TRDU1 
1,447      1.9140        XDUB     16:24:40      00029184747TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,835      1.6260        XLON     08:27:38      00029183084TRDU1 
4,461      1.6200        XLON     09:21:02      00029183156TRDU1 
4,627      1.6100        XLON     10:18:51      00029183255TRDU1 
967       1.6100        XLON     10:42:08      00029183290TRDU1 
314       1.6100        XLON     10:42:08      00029183292TRDU1 
930       1.6100        XLON     10:42:08      00029183291TRDU1 
1,219      1.6240        XLON     12:00:14      00029183447TRDU1 
970       1.6240        XLON     12:00:14      00029183446TRDU1 
2,216      1.6240        XLON     12:00:14      00029183445TRDU1 
1,273      1.6340        XLON     12:42:22      00029183515TRDU1 
944       1.6340        XLON     12:42:22      00029183514TRDU1 
305       1.6280        XLON     13:19:15      00029183601TRDU1 
1,902      1.6280        XLON     13:19:15      00029183600TRDU1 
800       1.6260        XLON     13:20:26      00029183608TRDU1 
93        1.6260        XLON     13:20:26      00029183607TRDU1 
772       1.6260        XLON     13:20:26      00029183609TRDU1 
2,282      1.6320        XLON     13:50:17      00029183713TRDU1 
1,941      1.6300        XLON     14:06:21      00029183804TRDU1 
1,143      1.6300        XLON     14:33:42      00029183935TRDU1 
2,191      1.6300        XLON     14:33:42      00029183934TRDU1 
988       1.6300        XLON     14:33:42      00029183933TRDU1 
2,183      1.6260        XLON     15:20:36      00029184227TRDU1 
732       1.6220        XLON     15:30:54      00029184280TRDU1 
4,505      1.6220        XLON     15:30:54      00029184279TRDU1 
2,366      1.6200        XLON     15:45:56      00029184419TRDU1 
2,226      1.6140        XLON     16:19:15      00029184695TRDU1 
1,239      1.6160        XLON     16:26:43      00029184776TRDU1 
1,576      1.6160        XLON     16:26:43      00029184775TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  345133 
EQS News ID:  1982799 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1982799&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.