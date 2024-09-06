DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06 September 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 05 September 2024 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 50,000 EUR1.9400 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.6340 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9040 GBP1.6100 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9262 GBP1.6225

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 636,200,856 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,992 1.9240 XDUB 08:27:38 00029183086TRDU1 2,037 1.9240 XDUB 08:27:38 00029183085TRDU1 1,956 1.9220 XDUB 09:21:02 00029183157TRDU1 2,347 1.9220 XDUB 09:21:02 00029183155TRDU1 1,678 1.9200 XDUB 09:21:02 00029183159TRDU1 266 1.9200 XDUB 09:21:02 00029183158TRDU1 442 1.9200 XDUB 09:21:02 00029183161TRDU1 1,502 1.9200 XDUB 09:21:02 00029183160TRDU1 423 1.9140 XDUB 10:01:28 00029183238TRDU1 1,670 1.9140 XDUB 10:01:28 00029183237TRDU1 889 1.9140 XDUB 10:14:59 00029183246TRDU1 1,420 1.9140 XDUB 10:14:59 00029183245TRDU1 374 1.9060 XDUB 10:18:51 00029183257TRDU1 1,700 1.9060 XDUB 10:18:51 00029183256TRDU1 14 1.9040 XDUB 10:18:51 00029183258TRDU1 1,900 1.9040 XDUB 10:28:38 00029183273TRDU1 901 1.9040 XDUB 10:28:38 00029183272TRDU1 1,218 1.9040 XDUB 10:29:02 00029183274TRDU1 2,096 1.9300 XDUB 11:09:12 00029183330TRDU1 26 1.9300 XDUB 11:22:58 00029183351TRDU1 2,211 1.9300 XDUB 11:23:10 00029183353TRDU1 252 1.9300 XDUB 11:38:03 00029183368TRDU1 1,700 1.9300 XDUB 11:38:03 00029183367TRDU1 1,219 1.9300 XDUB 11:51:34 00029183424TRDU1 800 1.9300 XDUB 11:51:34 00029183423TRDU1 61 1.9300 XDUB 12:05:39 00029183469TRDU1 20 1.9320 XDUB 12:28:15 00029183489TRDU1 2,924 1.9380 XDUB 12:42:22 00029183517TRDU1 2,924 1.9380 XDUB 12:42:22 00029183516TRDU1 68 1.9380 XDUB 12:42:22 00029183518TRDU1 1,400 1.9380 XDUB 12:46:52 00029183523TRDU1 578 1.9380 XDUB 12:46:52 00029183522TRDU1 1,028 1.9380 XDUB 13:00:29 00029183533TRDU1 1,250 1.9380 XDUB 13:00:29 00029183532TRDU1 1,903 1.9340 XDUB 13:15:20 00029183577TRDU1 3,311 1.9340 XDUB 13:15:20 00029183576TRDU1 786 1.9380 XDUB 13:50:13 00029183710TRDU1 569 1.9380 XDUB 13:50:13 00029183712TRDU1 582 1.9380 XDUB 13:50:13 00029183711TRDU1 1,440 1.9380 XDUB 13:54:58 00029183754TRDU1 350 1.9380 XDUB 13:54:58 00029183753TRDU1 656 1.9400 XDUB 14:05:00 00029183801TRDU1 1,700 1.9400 XDUB 14:05:00 00029183800TRDU1 1,936 1.9340 XDUB 14:09:44 00029183812TRDU1 4,008 1.9340 XDUB 14:33:42 00029183932TRDU1 7 1.9300 XDUB 14:35:06 00029183942TRDU1 3,819 1.9300 XDUB 14:35:06 00029183943TRDU1 1,546 1.9300 XDUB 14:39:54 00029183974TRDU1 438 1.9300 XDUB 14:39:55 00029183975TRDU1 2,297 1.9280 XDUB 14:51:22 00029184052TRDU1 1,415 1.9300 XDUB 15:02:08 00029184143TRDU1 949 1.9300 XDUB 15:02:08 00029184142TRDU1 2,340 1.9300 XDUB 15:08:17 00029184178TRDU1 130 1.9300 XDUB 15:15:23 00029184207TRDU1 588 1.9300 XDUB 15:15:23 00029184206TRDU1 1,600 1.9300 XDUB 15:15:23 00029184205TRDU1 868 1.9280 XDUB 15:22:58 00029184240TRDU1 715 1.9280 XDUB 15:29:07 00029184278TRDU1 1,250 1.9280 XDUB 15:29:07 00029184277TRDU1 2,351 1.9260 XDUB 15:32:17 00029184283TRDU1 2,257 1.9260 XDUB 15:40:16 00029184356TRDU1 1,995 1.9220 XDUB 15:45:56 00029184421TRDU1 2,104 1.9220 XDUB 15:45:56 00029184420TRDU1 1,582 1.9220 XDUB 15:46:31 00029184426TRDU1 506 1.9220 XDUB 15:46:31 00029184425TRDU1 1,841 1.9200 XDUB 16:06:07 00029184575TRDU1 299 1.9200 XDUB 16:06:07 00029184574TRDU1 1,310 1.9200 XDUB 16:11:32 00029184603TRDU1 849 1.9200 XDUB 16:11:32 00029184602TRDU1 114 1.9180 XDUB 16:17:20 00029184662TRDU1 1,500 1.9180 XDUB 16:17:20 00029184661TRDU1 614 1.9180 XDUB 16:17:20 00029184660TRDU1 711 1.9160 XDUB 16:18:32 00029184678TRDU1 1,250 1.9160 XDUB 16:18:32 00029184677TRDU1 2,235 1.9160 XDUB 16:18:32 00029184676TRDU1 218 1.9160 XDUB 16:18:32 00029184675TRDU1 56 1.9160 XDUB 16:18:32 00029184674TRDU1 272 1.9140 XDUB 16:24:40 00029184748TRDU1 1,447 1.9140 XDUB 16:24:40 00029184747TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,835 1.6260 XLON 08:27:38 00029183084TRDU1 4,461 1.6200 XLON 09:21:02 00029183156TRDU1 4,627 1.6100 XLON 10:18:51 00029183255TRDU1 967 1.6100 XLON 10:42:08 00029183290TRDU1 314 1.6100 XLON 10:42:08 00029183292TRDU1 930 1.6100 XLON 10:42:08 00029183291TRDU1 1,219 1.6240 XLON 12:00:14 00029183447TRDU1 970 1.6240 XLON 12:00:14 00029183446TRDU1 2,216 1.6240 XLON 12:00:14 00029183445TRDU1 1,273 1.6340 XLON 12:42:22 00029183515TRDU1 944 1.6340 XLON 12:42:22 00029183514TRDU1 305 1.6280 XLON 13:19:15 00029183601TRDU1 1,902 1.6280 XLON 13:19:15 00029183600TRDU1 800 1.6260 XLON 13:20:26 00029183608TRDU1 93 1.6260 XLON 13:20:26 00029183607TRDU1 772 1.6260 XLON 13:20:26 00029183609TRDU1 2,282 1.6320 XLON 13:50:17 00029183713TRDU1 1,941 1.6300 XLON 14:06:21 00029183804TRDU1 1,143 1.6300 XLON 14:33:42 00029183935TRDU1 2,191 1.6300 XLON 14:33:42 00029183934TRDU1 988 1.6300 XLON 14:33:42 00029183933TRDU1 2,183 1.6260 XLON 15:20:36 00029184227TRDU1 732 1.6220 XLON 15:30:54 00029184280TRDU1 4,505 1.6220 XLON 15:30:54 00029184279TRDU1 2,366 1.6200 XLON 15:45:56 00029184419TRDU1 2,226 1.6140 XLON 16:19:15 00029184695TRDU1 1,239 1.6160 XLON 16:26:43 00029184776TRDU1 1,576 1.6160 XLON 16:26:43 00029184775TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 345133 EQS News ID: 1982799 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1982799&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)