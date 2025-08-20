Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
20.08.25 | 08:05
2,225 Euro
+4,46 % +0,095
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1702,24017:11
Dow Jones News
20.08.2025 16:51 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2025 Interim Results

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2025 Interim Results 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2025 Interim Results 
20-Aug-2025 / 15:16 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                                                           
 
         
 
    Cairn Homes plc 
 
Notice of 2025 Interim Results 
 
  
 
Dublin/London, 20 August 2025: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", or the "Company") (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) will issue 
its half year results for the period ended 30 June 2025 on Wednesday, 3 September 2025. 
 
  
 
The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (BST) that morning. 
 
  
 
On the same morning, an audio webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will be hosted by the Company at 
8:30am (BST). Participants can pre-register using the below links, or via the Company's website (www.cairnhomes.com/ 
investors/). 
 
  
 
Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5yufqpv2 
 
  
 
Conference Call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId1f6082af2654e78b5df35913286c795 
 
  
 
  
 
                                                                                                              -ENDS- 
 
  
 
For further information, contact: 
 
  
 
Cairn Homes plc             +353 1 696 4600 
 
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Ailbhe Molloy, Senior Investor Relations Manager 
 
  
 
Drury Communications            +353 1 260 5000 
 
Billy Murphy 
 
Claire Fox 
 
Conor Mulligan         
 
  
 
  
 
Notes to Editors  
 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.15,300 unit 
landbank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with 
excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  399422 
EQS News ID:  2186582 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2186582&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2025 10:17 ET (14:17 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.