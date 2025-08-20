DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2025 Interim Results

Cairn Homes plc Notice of 2025 Interim Results Dublin/London, 20 August 2025: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", or the "Company") (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) will issue its half year results for the period ended 30 June 2025 on Wednesday, 3 September 2025. The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (BST) that morning. On the same morning, an audio webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will be hosted by the Company at 8:30am (BST). Participants can pre-register using the below links, or via the Company's website (www.cairnhomes.com/ investors/). Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5yufqpv2 Conference Call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId1f6082af2654e78b5df35913286c795 -ENDS- For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer Ailbhe Molloy, Senior Investor Relations Manager Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000 Billy Murphy Claire Fox Conor Mulligan Notes to Editors Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.15,300 unit landbank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

August 20, 2025 10:17 ET (14:17 GMT)