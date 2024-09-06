Corsair group: Corsair to Supply Shell with Plastic Pyrolysis Oil from Finland

Collaboration Aims to Transform Plastic Waste into Sustainable Circular Chemicals for Everyday Use

Plastic waste recycling firm Corsair has signed an agreement to supply Shell Chemicals Europe B.V. with pyrolysis oil, a mixed plastic waste feedstock. Under the agreement Corsair, a company that converts daily household plastic waste into oil through pyrolysis, will deliver pyrolysis oil from its plastic waste chemical recycling facility in Jämsä, Finland, for Shell's facility in Moerdijk, The Netherlands.

The pyrolysis oil will be used to manufacture circular chemicals, which are typically used in a wide variety of products found in everyday life, such as cleaning products, textiles, and food packaging.

Jussi Veikko Saloranta, CEO of Corsair said: "We are very excited about this collaboration with Shell in Europe. Plastic waste is a critical global issue. Each year, hundreds of billions of kilograms of plastic waste are produced worldwide, yet less than 10% is recycled. It is crucial that we develop efficient methods to recycle discarded plastic into new products, similar to the successful recycling practices for metals, glass, and paper. Incinerating plastic or dumping it in landfills is not a viable solution. The sustainable approach is to transform old plastic into new products. This is what the collaboration between Shell and Corsair is all about."

Corsair, which started its operations in Thailand in 2020 and has recently expanded into Europe, has a target to expand internationally for a greater positive impact on the environment.

"Shell looks forward to working with Corsair and processing their pyrolysis oil, thereby supplying our customers with more circular chemicals." says Niels Bouwhuis, Chief Marketing Officer for Shell Chemicals. "This is another step in our drive to help the development of a viable plastic circular value chain," adds Thijs Arlman, Head of Plastic Circularity.

About CORSAIR:

Corsair Group is an international, ISCC-certified plastic waste recycling company that turns daily household plastic waste, such as plastic bags, wrapping materials, and packaging products, into pyrolysis oil at its facilities in Finland and Thailand. With its global head office located in Bangkok and its European head office in Amsterdam, Corsair is on a mission to clean our planet from plastic pollution by recycling discarded plastic waste from the environment and landfills into valuable products.



As part of its global development plan, Corsair aims to expand its plastic waste chemical recycling facilities globally, with a focus on Asia, Europe, and North America.

In addition to its industrial operations as a plastic waste recycler, Corsair is also the developer and issuer of the world's leading plastic waste offset program, the CSR Plastic Credit. Through the CSR Plastic Credit, Corsair helps businesses and individuals reduce and remove the impact their plastic waste has on the environment by becoming Certified Plastic Neutral.

For more information, please visit www.corsairgroup.com.

Contact Info

mail: info@corsairnow.com

phone: +66 957 613 702

SOURCE: Corsair group

View the original press release on accesswire.com