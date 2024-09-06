Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C99G | ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84 | Ticker-Symbol: R6C0
Tradegate
06.09.24
12:08 Uhr
30,435 Euro
-0,290
-0,94 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SHELL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHELL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,42030,42512:12
30,42030,42512:12
ACCESSWIRE
06.09.2024 12:02 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Corsair group: Corsair to Supply Shell with Plastic Pyrolysis Oil from Finland

Collaboration Aims to Transform Plastic Waste into Sustainable Circular Chemicals for Everyday Use

HELSINKI, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / Plastic waste recycling firm Corsair has signed an agreement to supply Shell Chemicals Europe B.V. with pyrolysis oil, a mixed plastic waste feedstock. Under the agreement Corsair, a company that converts daily household plastic waste into oil through pyrolysis, will deliver pyrolysis oil from its plastic waste chemical recycling facility in Jämsä, Finland, for Shell's facility in Moerdijk, The Netherlands.

The pyrolysis oil will be used to manufacture circular chemicals, which are typically used in a wide variety of products found in everyday life, such as cleaning products, textiles, and food packaging.

Jussi Veikko Saloranta, CEO of Corsair said: "We are very excited about this collaboration with Shell in Europe. Plastic waste is a critical global issue. Each year, hundreds of billions of kilograms of plastic waste are produced worldwide, yet less than 10% is recycled. It is crucial that we develop efficient methods to recycle discarded plastic into new products, similar to the successful recycling practices for metals, glass, and paper. Incinerating plastic or dumping it in landfills is not a viable solution. The sustainable approach is to transform old plastic into new products. This is what the collaboration between Shell and Corsair is all about."

Corsair, which started its operations in Thailand in 2020 and has recently expanded into Europe, has a target to expand internationally for a greater positive impact on the environment.

"Shell looks forward to working with Corsair and processing their pyrolysis oil, thereby supplying our customers with more circular chemicals." says Niels Bouwhuis, Chief Marketing Officer for Shell Chemicals. "This is another step in our drive to help the development of a viable plastic circular value chain," adds Thijs Arlman, Head of Plastic Circularity.

About CORSAIR:

Corsair Group is an international, ISCC-certified plastic waste recycling company that turns daily household plastic waste, such as plastic bags, wrapping materials, and packaging products, into pyrolysis oil at its facilities in Finland and Thailand. With its global head office located in Bangkok and its European head office in Amsterdam, Corsair is on a mission to clean our planet from plastic pollution by recycling discarded plastic waste from the environment and landfills into valuable products.

As part of its global development plan, Corsair aims to expand its plastic waste chemical recycling facilities globally, with a focus on Asia, Europe, and North America.

In addition to its industrial operations as a plastic waste recycler, Corsair is also the developer and issuer of the world's leading plastic waste offset program, the CSR Plastic Credit. Through the CSR Plastic Credit, Corsair helps businesses and individuals reduce and remove the impact their plastic waste has on the environment by becoming Certified Plastic Neutral.

For more information, please visit www.corsairgroup.com.

Contact Info
mail: info@corsairnow.com
phone: +66 957 613 702

SOURCE: Corsair group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.