Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2024) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), a cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for compliance and cyber risk mitigation, announced today it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 comprising of 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.25 per Warrant for a period of two years from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration provision should the Company's Common Shares have a closing price of $0.35 per Common Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay a finder's fee within the maximum amount permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Private Placement may close in multiple tranches as subscriptions are received.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain customary corporate and regulatory approvals, including, without limitation, approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities to be issued under the Private Placement will be offered pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. Securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period which will expire four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement. The Private Placement will be available under the accredited investor exemption as well as the existing shareholder exemption.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Company intends to use the proceeds to hire additional sales staff and increase digital marketing to grow sales directly and indirectly with strategic partners and for operating expenses to support international growth.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

