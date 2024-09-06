

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSY.PK), Friday announced that the company has received a contract for 12 H225M multi-role helicopters from the Republic of Iraq for the Iraqi Army Aviation command.



The company highlighted that the H225M is now equipped with new avionics, an enhanced main gearbox, airborne communication systems, and can be equipped with the HForce weapon system.



The helicopter deliveries will start in 2025.



Currently, Airbus's stock is trading at $36.62, up 0.11 percent on the OTC Markets.



