WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353
Tradegate
09.09.24
09:30 Uhr
2,390 Euro
-0,130
-5,16 %
PR Newswire
09.09.2024 08:48 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hisense PX3 Series Laser Cinema Awarded TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the global consumer electronics and home appliances brand, announced today that its PX3 Series Laser Cinema has been awarded Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certification by TÜV Rheinland, a leading provider of technical services worldwide.

PX3 Series Laser Cinema has been awarded Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certification by TÜV Rheinland

The certification was presented at an awards ceremony attended by Dr. Liu Xianrong, Chief Scientist and General Manager of Hisense Laser Display Co. Ltd., and Mr. Zsolt Pesze, Euro Country Manager, TÜV Rheinland, at the Hisense booth during IFA 2024.

The award recognizes Hisense's enhanced large-screen viewing experiences, with leading low-blue light ensuring excellent eye protection, important with today's often prolonged screen-time viewing.

TÜV Rheinland certification test includes spectral analysis and color gamut. The spectrum of blue light by Hisense laser products is remarkably narrow, concentrated within the range of 459-471nm, enabling the product to avoid emitting potentially harmful blue light from the source, making it especially suitable for households with children. Additionally, the awarded Hisense laser technologies hold a high color gamut of up to 110% BT.2020.

Key to Hisense's laser display technology is its exclusive proprietary digital Laser engine-LPU, which seamlessly integrates the Ultra Short Throw Lens, DLP chipset, and AI computing, ensuring every image is a masterpiece of light and color.

In continuously striving for excellence in product development, Hisense aims to bring the highest quality products while creating a better living environment for families.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly, operating in more than 160 countries and specializes in multimedia goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499598/PX3_Series_Laser_Cinema_awarded_Low_Blue_Light__Hardware_Solution.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-px3-series-laser-cinema-awarded-tuv-rheinland-low-blue-light-certification-302241711.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
