London, UK, 9 September 2024 Edison issues report on Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (MNP) Edison issues report on Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LSE: MNP). Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust's (MNP's) performance was negatively affected in 2022 by the shift in interest rate expectations as US rates quickly moved up from 0.25% to 5.50%, in response to rising prices. Now, with inflation coming down, the consensus view is that US interest rates will soon be lowered, which should be beneficial for the valuation of long-duration growth stocks. Also, Zehrid Osmani, MNP's manager since October 2018, has a proven track record of successful stock picking during periods when the stock market is driven by company fundamentals rather than when investor focus is on macroeconomic developments. Hence, Osmani has a high degree of confidence that there are better times ahead for MNP's performance. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



