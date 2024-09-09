Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2024) - Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO), a leader in comprehensive mental health and wellness care, is excited to announce a research and patient care partnership with Sama Therapeutics for expanding access through novel technology. This collaboration marks the release of an advanced, proprietary Digital Human Artificial Intelligence Agent designed to enhance mental health assessments worldwide.

Modeled after Revitalist CEO Kathryn Walker, her AI Agent engages patients in conversational dialogue and implements the company's proprietary risk mitigation assessment, the Federal Unit Scale (FUS). This novel mental health screening tool is designed to minimize potential distress in vulnerable populations while gathering essential clinical data. In a collaborative effort, Sama's domain expert, Professor Tyler M. Moore rigorously validated the FUS through an analysis of 11,798 participants, demonstrating strong psychometric properties, including internal consistency, unidimensionality, and robust convergent and criterion validity with established measures.



The Sama AI Agent platform can create and stream individual, lifelike, digital human avatars of entire multispecialty teams of healthcare providers, capable of communicating in over 100 languages. Utilizing state-of-the-art algorithms and integrations, the AI Agent features an immersive experience which captures audiovisual biomarkers (facial expressions, speech patterns, and other forms of body language), allowing for precise and objective data collection as part of routine healthcare evaluation. This innovation is set to redefine mental health care accessibility and engagement on a global scale.

"The partnership between Revitalist and Sama is an excellent synergy," said Dr. Shobi Ahmed, CEO and founder of Sama Therapeutics. "By combining our expertise, we are poised to deliver the highest standard of patient care and clinical research with exceptional efficiency, integrating medically and ethically sound artificial intelligence in neuropsychiatry. The treatment outcomes data we've analyzed and submitted for publication is rigorous and groundbreaking. We are enthusiastic about the powerful impact our collaboration with Revitalist will have, driven by mutual thought leadership in precision medicine."

"Our partnership with Sama Therapeutics represents a major step forward in expanding access to high-quality mental health care," said Kathryn Walker, CEO of Revitalist. "By integrating advanced AI technology, we are not only enhancing our ability to provide accurate assessments but also empowering individuals globally with tools to better understand and manage their mental health. We are excited to see the positive impact this technology will have on communities worldwide."

About Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.



Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a mental health and wellness company focused on comprehensive care in the ketamine wellness space offering innovative, evidenced based services. The Company operates through physical locations and virtual offices across 35 states.

Founded and led by Kathryn Walker, an advanced provider in the psychedelic space, Revitalist is at the forefront of this emerging field. Visit Revitalist.com for more information.

About Sama Therapeutics

Sama Therapeutics is a leading innovator in AI-powered precision medicine. The company's proprietary iMAGiNE platform integrates predictive biomarkers and Digital Human AI Agents to deliver personalized brain health assessments, accelerating the development of safer and more effective therapeutics for complex patient populations.

By integrating generative AI with computational life sciences, Sama is redefining "software as a medical device" across cognitive, affective, interoceptive, and substance use disorders. The company's agile SaaS approach leverages cutting-edge technologies including digital twins, deep phenotyping, causal inference, and precision clinical trials to analyze the transdiagnostic efficacy of pharmaceutical and neurostimulation modalities.

Sama Therapeutics' mission is to unlock brain health through integrative neurotechnology, transforming psychiatric and neurological medicine. Visit Sama.ac for more information.

