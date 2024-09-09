AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or "AXIS" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that Pranav Shroff has joined the Company as Head of Life Sciences in North America.

Mr. Shroff will lead the development of a suite of specialty coverages in support of the life sciences industry, with an initial focus on Products Liability, Professional Liability, and Clinical Trials Liability. His responsibilities include executing on the underwriting strategy, cultivating relationships with our distribution partners in this specialty segment, and building a team to support this initiative.

Bringing extensive underwriting experience and knowledge of life sciences, Mr. Shroff joins AXIS from The Doctors Company Specialty Underwriters where he was Vice President. He also previously worked at Chubb, ACE, and CNA. Mr. Shroff will be based in New York and will report to Michael McKenna, Head of AXIS North America.

"The launch of our Life Sciences offering under Pranav's direction marks another exciting milestone in the growth story of AXIS North America. This expansion into the niche life sciences industry practice area is a natural progression of our ambitions to be the leading specialty carrier in our chosen markets," commented Mr. McKenna. "Pranav has the experience and leadership to build our underwriting capabilities and develop strong ties in this space with our distribution partners thereby elevating solutions for our customers."

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $5.7 billion on June 30, 2024, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and X Corp.

Contacts:

Investor

Cliff Gallant

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

investorrelations@axiscapital.com

+1 415 262 6843



Media

Mairi MacDonald

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

mairi.macdonald@axiscapital.com

+44 7785 280 083