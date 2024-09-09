Valsoft Corp: Valsoft Enters the Document Flow Automation Space with the Acquisition of ACOM Software

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ACOM Software, a leading provider of document management, intelligent workflow, and payment process automation for enterprise platforms.

For over 25 years, ACOM Software has played a pivotal role in enhancing document and payment management solutions across various ERP applications, significantly optimizing document lifecycles from generation to distribution. ACOM Software was a portfolio company of ACOM Solutions, Inc. a US-based organization dedicated to fostering B2B technology growth.

"We are delighted to welcome ACOM Software into the Valsoft family," said Costa Tagalakis, Investment Partner at Valsoft. "ACOM Software's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions aligns perfectly with our strategic vision. Their extensive expertise has established them as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking streamlined document and payment process automation."

Reflecting on the acquisition, Mark Firmin, President & Chief Operating Officer of ACOM Solutions, stated, "Joining Valsoft presents exciting opportunities for ACOM Software to accelerate its growth and provide even greater value to customers. We are excited for ACOM Software to leverage Valsoft's extensive resources to enhance its product offerings and strengthen and advance its market presence."

With this acquisition, Valsoft continues to build on its commitment to delivering exceptional software solutions, now in the Document Flow Automation Space, with a more robust suite of document and payment management capabilities. ACOM Software will be rebranded as ACOM Systems while taking opportunities to enhance their technology offering, ultimately providing customers with improved experiences.

About ACOM Software and ACOM Solutions, Inc.

ACOM Software provides document management, intelligent workflow, and payment process automation for platforms and ERP across the enterprise. For over 25 years, ACOM Solutions has helped entrepreneurs realize the value of their hard-earned equity and have helped take their businesses to the next level of success. For more information: https://acom.com/ and https://acominvest.com/.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more: www.valsoftcorp.com

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel and Pamela Romero, Paralegal. ACOM Solutions was represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP.

