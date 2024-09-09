Oryzon Genomics has announced the commencement of patient dosing in the investigator-initiated Phase Ib trial evaluating iadademstat as a combination treatment in first-line acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The study, which aims to recruit c 24 patients, is sponsored by Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU). It is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and optimal dose of iadademstat when administered alongside standard-of-care treatments venetoclax and azacitidine. It will also test for preliminary efficacy. Oryzon has previously generated encouraging results when investigating iadademstat in combination with azacitidine for newly diagnosed AML patients (ALICE trial) and this new study will explore potential further synergies of the broader combination.

