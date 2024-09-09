Regulatory News:

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO) (the "Company"), technology leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for industrial trucks, today announces that an ordinary and extraordinary general meeting (the "Shareholders' Meeting") will be held on October 23, 2024, at 11 am (CEST), at the headquarters of the Company, located at 74 avenue Vladimir Ilitch Lénine 94110 Arcueil, France, in the perspective of a contemplated capital increase, with preferential subscription rights, of €36 million (the "Rights Issue

The preliminary meeting notice will be published in French in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, and will be available on the Company's website, in the "Investors" "General Assemblies" section.

The purpose of the Shareholders' Meeting is to approve a delegation to the Board of Directors in order to allow the Company to reinforce its balance sheet through the completion of the contemplated Rights Issue. In addition to reinforcing its balance sheet, the objective of this rights issue is to allow the Company to satisfy its cash requirements for the 12-month period following the implementation of the Rights Issue.

All documents related to the Shareholders' Meeting will be available on the Company's website, in the "Investors" "General Assemblies" section, within the legal timeframe, and shareholders will be notified by an announcement.

The contemplated Rights Issue is subject to (i) the approval by the Shareholders' Meeting of a financial delegation to the Board of Directors, and (ii) the French Autorité des marchés financiers' (the "AMF") approval on the prospectus relating to the Rights Issue.

Upon satisfaction of the above-mentioned conditions, the SoftBank Group ("SoftBank" through SVF II Strategic Investments AIV LLC ("SSI AIV"), the main Company shareholder), is planning to (x) subscribe to the Rights Issue prorata its shareholding of circa 80% following partial conversion of the convertible bonds in the Company issued to SSI AIV and (y) in the event of any shares remaining unsubscribed at the completion of the rights issue period, SSI AIV is willing to subscribe for such shares, up to 100% of the offering. SSI AIV's subscriptions would be partially effected through set-off against the then outstanding amounts owed to SoftBank under (i) the shareholder loan executed on March 21, 20241 (approx. €13.2 million), and (ii) part of the convertible bonds issued by the Company and subscribed by SSI AIV on June 14, 20232 (approx. €2.7 million). SoftBank has indicated that it contemplates, following the completion of the Rights Issue, to keep the Company listed for a period of at least 12 months.

The financial terms of the Rights Issue would be determined on the basis of the then-applicable market conditions.

For any questions, please contact the Investor Relations team by email at the dedicated address: investors@balyo.com.

About BALYO

Humans around the World deserve enriching and creative jobs. At BALYO, we believe that pallet movements in DC and manufacturing sites should be left to fully autonomous robots. To execute this ambition, BALYO transforms standard forklifts into intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough Driven by Balyo technology. Our leading geo guidance navigation system enables robots to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings without the need for any additional infrastructure. To accelerate the material handling market conversion to autonomy, BALYO has entered into two global partnerships with KION (Fenwick-Linde's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group. A full range of globally available robots has been developed for virtually all traditional warehousing applications; Tractor, Pallet, Stackers, Reach and VNA-robots. BALYO and its subsidiaries in Boston and Singapore serve clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has been listed on EURONEXT since 2017 and its sales revenue reached €26.7 million in 2023. For more information, visit www.balyo.com.

1 Find the terms and conditions on BALYO's investor website in the "Documentation" section.

2 "Proposed tender offer from SoftBank Group to acquire Balyo's shares", June 14, 2023

Contacts:

BALYO

investors@balyo.com

NewCap

Financial Communication and Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean Aurélie Manavarere

Phone: +33 1 44 71 94 94

balyo@newcap.eu