

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has announced a PlayStation 'Technical Presentation' scheduled for September 10. This event will focus on developments related to the PS5 and gaming technology innovations.



The event, which will be approximately nine minutes long, will be spearheaded by Mark Cerny, the chief architect of the PlayStation 5.



The live stream is set to begin at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM UK on September 10 and will be available on the PlayStation YouTube channel.



While additional details about the presentation have not been shared, the announcement follows Sony's recent hints about the PS5 Pro, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of PlayStation.



Although not officially confirmed, rumored specifications for the PS5 Pro include a system memory speed of 576 GB/s, a CPU identical to the current PS5 but with a 'High CPU Frequency Mode' allowing for 3.85 GHz, enhanced audio capabilities offering a 35% performance increase, and a GPU that promises 45% faster rendering along with support for up to 8K resolutions.



Furthermore, the PS5 Pro is rumored to feature custom machine learning architecture with an AI Accelerator capable of 300 TOPS for 8-bit computation and 67 TFLOPS for 16-bit floating point operations.



