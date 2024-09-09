Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2024) - Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSX: CJ) ("Cardinal" or the "Company") confirms that our September dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2024. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in cash. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas company with operations focused on low decline oil in Western Canada. Cardinal differentiates itself from its peers by having the lowest decline conventional asset base in Western Canada. Cardinal has recently announced the commencement of its first thermal SAGD oil development project which will further increase the long-term sustainability of the Company.

