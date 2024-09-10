Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
WKN: 910217 | ISIN: US2620371045 | Ticker-Symbol: DQU
Frankfurt
06.09.24
21:39 Uhr
13,780 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
Firmen im Artikel
ALIMERA SCIENCES
ALIMERA SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALIMERA SCIENCES INC4,7250,00 %
CLEAN MOTION AB0,0450,00 %
COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD0,510+0,89 %
ENERSIDE ENERGY SA3,160-1,25 %
HELENS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD0,1730,00 %
INNOVEX INTERNATIONAL INC13,7800,00 %
MINERAL ROAD DISCOVERY INC0,0300,00 %
REALIA BUSINESS SA1,1650,00 %
SACYR SA3,2100,00 %
SCOPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP1,3800,00 %
STANDARD SUPPLY AS0,1760,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.