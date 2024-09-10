Das Instrument RBS ES0173908015 REALIA BUSIN. INH. EO-,24 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2024The instrument RBS ES0173908015 REALIA BUSIN. INH. EO-,24 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2024Das Instrument 9O8 ES0105634002 ENERSIDE ENERGY EO -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2024The instrument 9O8 ES0105634002 ENERSIDE ENERGY EO -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.09.2024Das Instrument D6Z NO0012547308 STANDARD SUPPLY NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2024The instrument D6Z NO0012547308 STANDARD SUPPLY NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2024Das Instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2024The instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2024Das Instrument VN80 CA8091441086 SCOPE AI CORP. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2024The instrument VN80 CA8091441086 SCOPE AI CORP. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2024Das Instrument 7C9 CA22608C3012 CREST RESOURCES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2024The instrument 7C9 CA22608C3012 CREST RESOURCES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2024Das Instrument DQU US2620371045 DRIL-QUIP INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2024The instrument DQU US2620371045 DRIL-QUIP INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2024Das Instrument VHM ES0182870214 SACYR S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2024The instrument VHM ES0182870214 SACYR S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.09.2024Das Instrument 5ZW KYG4469K1040 HELENS INTL HLDGS CO LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2024The instrument 5ZW KYG4469K1040 HELENS INTL HLDGS CO LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2024Das Instrument ASZ1 US0162592028 ALIMERA SCIENCES DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2024The instrument ASZ1 US0162592028 ALIMERA SCIENCES DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.09.2024Das Instrument 66M SE0008216303 CLEAN MOTION AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2024The instrument 66M SE0008216303 CLEAN MOTION AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2024