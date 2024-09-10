Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
10.09.24
08:59 Uhr
4,680 Euro
-0,160
-3,31 %
10.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Monday 9 September 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            415.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            410.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            413.7189p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,119,985 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,926,465.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.7189

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
1222               415.00      08:54:28          00071296324TRLO0      XLON 
600                414.00      08:55:50          00071296414TRLO0      XLON 
509                414.00      08:55:50          00071296415TRLO0      XLON 
1303               415.00      10:08:36          00071298644TRLO0      XLON 
49                415.00      10:35:36          00071299045TRLO0      XLON 
1067               415.00      10:35:36          00071299046TRLO0      XLON 
1153               414.00      10:42:36          00071299180TRLO0      XLON 
1185               414.00      10:42:36          00071299181TRLO0      XLON 
52                412.00      10:55:16          00071299482TRLO0      XLON 
52                412.00      10:55:16          00071299483TRLO0      XLON 
1059               412.00      10:55:16          00071299484TRLO0      XLON 
1062               413.50      11:39:02          00071300220TRLO0      XLON 
1120               412.50      11:51:03          00071300655TRLO0      XLON 
1087               415.00      11:59:08          00071300835TRLO0      XLON 
750                415.00      12:07:16          00071301073TRLO0      XLON 
375                415.00      12:07:16          00071301074TRLO0      XLON 
6                 415.00      12:07:16          00071301075TRLO0      XLON 
50                415.00      12:07:16          00071301076TRLO0      XLON 
1027               415.00      12:07:16          00071301077TRLO0      XLON 
1293               415.00      14:11:07          00071304002TRLO0      XLON 
1238               415.00      14:11:07          00071304003TRLO0      XLON 
1137               415.00      14:11:07          00071304004TRLO0      XLON 
1238               415.00      14:11:07          00071304005TRLO0      XLON 
1214               415.00      14:11:07          00071304006TRLO0      XLON 
1297               415.00      14:11:07          00071304007TRLO0      XLON 
1063               415.00      14:11:07          00071304008TRLO0      XLON 
1308               415.00      14:11:07          00071304009TRLO0      XLON 
1295               415.00      14:11:07          00071304010TRLO0      XLON 
1564               414.50      14:15:22          00071304206TRLO0      XLON 
1254               415.00      14:26:22          00071304485TRLO0      XLON 
1114               414.00      14:38:00          00071305037TRLO0      XLON 
317                414.50      14:38:00          00071305038TRLO0      XLON 
580                414.50      14:38:00          00071305039TRLO0      XLON 
654                414.00      14:48:31          00071305663TRLO0      XLON 
535                414.00      14:48:31          00071305664TRLO0      XLON 
1269               414.00      14:59:18          00071306269TRLO0      XLON 
1076               413.50      14:59:18          00071306270TRLO0      XLON 
1292               413.00      15:07:44          00071306685TRLO0      XLON 
349                414.00      15:16:06          00071307465TRLO0      XLON 
840                414.00      15:16:06          00071307466TRLO0      XLON 
1270               414.50      15:21:38          00071307926TRLO0      XLON 
603                414.50      15:23:27          00071308057TRLO0      XLON 
806                414.50      15:29:39          00071308471TRLO0      XLON 
298                414.50      15:29:39          00071308472TRLO0      XLON 
1269               414.00      15:29:46          00071308491TRLO0      XLON 
1214               412.00      15:40:34          00071309348TRLO0      XLON 
1195               411.50      15:42:44          00071309496TRLO0      XLON 
1283               410.50      15:51:07          00071309842TRLO0      XLON 
1165               410.50      16:00:07          00071310395TRLO0      XLON 
240                410.00      16:01:59          00071310520TRLO0      XLON 
1069               410.00      16:01:59          00071310521TRLO0      XLON 
24                410.50      16:04:29          00071310670TRLO0      XLON 
248                410.50      16:04:31          00071310671TRLO0      XLON 
1002               410.50      16:04:31          00071310672TRLO0      XLON 
125                412.00      16:11:52          00071311215TRLO0      XLON 
932                412.00      16:11:52          00071311216TRLO0      XLON 
119                412.00      16:13:52          00071311294TRLO0      XLON 
116                412.00      16:13:52          00071311295TRLO0      XLON 
385                411.50      16:15:06          00071311406TRLO0      XLON 
2                 411.50      16:16:06          00071311481TRLO0      XLON 
278                411.50      16:16:11          00071311487TRLO0      XLON 
702                411.50      16:16:11          00071311488TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
