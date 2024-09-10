DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 10-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Monday 9 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 415.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 410.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 413.7189p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,119,985 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,926,465.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.7189

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 1222 415.00 08:54:28 00071296324TRLO0 XLON 600 414.00 08:55:50 00071296414TRLO0 XLON 509 414.00 08:55:50 00071296415TRLO0 XLON 1303 415.00 10:08:36 00071298644TRLO0 XLON 49 415.00 10:35:36 00071299045TRLO0 XLON 1067 415.00 10:35:36 00071299046TRLO0 XLON 1153 414.00 10:42:36 00071299180TRLO0 XLON 1185 414.00 10:42:36 00071299181TRLO0 XLON 52 412.00 10:55:16 00071299482TRLO0 XLON 52 412.00 10:55:16 00071299483TRLO0 XLON 1059 412.00 10:55:16 00071299484TRLO0 XLON 1062 413.50 11:39:02 00071300220TRLO0 XLON 1120 412.50 11:51:03 00071300655TRLO0 XLON 1087 415.00 11:59:08 00071300835TRLO0 XLON 750 415.00 12:07:16 00071301073TRLO0 XLON 375 415.00 12:07:16 00071301074TRLO0 XLON 6 415.00 12:07:16 00071301075TRLO0 XLON 50 415.00 12:07:16 00071301076TRLO0 XLON 1027 415.00 12:07:16 00071301077TRLO0 XLON 1293 415.00 14:11:07 00071304002TRLO0 XLON 1238 415.00 14:11:07 00071304003TRLO0 XLON 1137 415.00 14:11:07 00071304004TRLO0 XLON 1238 415.00 14:11:07 00071304005TRLO0 XLON 1214 415.00 14:11:07 00071304006TRLO0 XLON 1297 415.00 14:11:07 00071304007TRLO0 XLON 1063 415.00 14:11:07 00071304008TRLO0 XLON 1308 415.00 14:11:07 00071304009TRLO0 XLON 1295 415.00 14:11:07 00071304010TRLO0 XLON 1564 414.50 14:15:22 00071304206TRLO0 XLON 1254 415.00 14:26:22 00071304485TRLO0 XLON 1114 414.00 14:38:00 00071305037TRLO0 XLON 317 414.50 14:38:00 00071305038TRLO0 XLON 580 414.50 14:38:00 00071305039TRLO0 XLON 654 414.00 14:48:31 00071305663TRLO0 XLON 535 414.00 14:48:31 00071305664TRLO0 XLON 1269 414.00 14:59:18 00071306269TRLO0 XLON 1076 413.50 14:59:18 00071306270TRLO0 XLON 1292 413.00 15:07:44 00071306685TRLO0 XLON 349 414.00 15:16:06 00071307465TRLO0 XLON 840 414.00 15:16:06 00071307466TRLO0 XLON 1270 414.50 15:21:38 00071307926TRLO0 XLON 603 414.50 15:23:27 00071308057TRLO0 XLON 806 414.50 15:29:39 00071308471TRLO0 XLON 298 414.50 15:29:39 00071308472TRLO0 XLON 1269 414.00 15:29:46 00071308491TRLO0 XLON 1214 412.00 15:40:34 00071309348TRLO0 XLON 1195 411.50 15:42:44 00071309496TRLO0 XLON 1283 410.50 15:51:07 00071309842TRLO0 XLON 1165 410.50 16:00:07 00071310395TRLO0 XLON 240 410.00 16:01:59 00071310520TRLO0 XLON 1069 410.00 16:01:59 00071310521TRLO0 XLON 24 410.50 16:04:29 00071310670TRLO0 XLON 248 410.50 16:04:31 00071310671TRLO0 XLON 1002 410.50 16:04:31 00071310672TRLO0 XLON 125 412.00 16:11:52 00071311215TRLO0 XLON 932 412.00 16:11:52 00071311216TRLO0 XLON 119 412.00 16:13:52 00071311294TRLO0 XLON 116 412.00 16:13:52 00071311295TRLO0 XLON 385 411.50 16:15:06 00071311406TRLO0 XLON 2 411.50 16:16:06 00071311481TRLO0 XLON 278 411.50 16:16:11 00071311487TRLO0 XLON 702 411.50 16:16:11 00071311488TRLO0 XLON

