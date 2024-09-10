RWS and GPSL join forces to establish new benchmark for large-scale S1000D deployments simplifying the creation, management and publication of technical documents

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, today announces the launch of Contenta Cloud S1000D, a revolutionary cloud-based S1000D solution tailored for large-scale deployments in the aerospace and defense industry.

Contenta Cloud S1000D simplifies the creation, management and publication of technical documents, enabling aerospace and defense organizations to deliver critical information to engineers and technicians, reduce mean time to repair (MTTR) and keep assets up-to-date and deployed.

"Our goal is to empower our enterprise clients by providing a cloud-based solution that is innovative, secure and scalable, meeting their operational requirements now and in the future," said Tim Russell-Jones, President of Contenta at RWS. "GPSL's expertise in cloud solutions complements our S1000D deployment and support capabilities, enabling us to drive value throughout the entire content lifecycle."

Through a collaborative agreement with GPSL, Contenta Cloud S1000D, part of RWS's content technology portfolio, establishes a new benchmark for efficiency and performance. The fusion of RWS and GPSL's best-in-class technology, enhanced deployment options and robust infrastructure ensure that even the largest global organizations can meet their operational needs.

Michael O'Neill, CEO of GPSL, added, "In a market where precision, reliability and scalability are crucial, this collaboration will set new industry standards. Partnering with Contenta underscores our commitment to innovation and will revolutionize how large-scale enterprises manage S1000D content."

Organizations will also benefit from RWS's portfolio of language services and technology, content management solutions and artificial intelligence capabilities.

The RWS Contenta Cloud S1000D solution will be showcased at the upcoming S1000D and IPS User Forum in Brussels (23-26 September). For more information please visit here.

Notes to editors

Contenta Cloud S1000D combines GPSL's cloud product development expertise with Contenta's globally proven enterprise Interactive Electronic Technical Publication (IETP) deployment capabilities. It seamlessly integrates GPSL's cutting-edge cloud Common Source Database (CSDB) technology with Contenta's market-leading LiveContent IETP solution.

GPSL will offer existing and new Xignal S1000D customers the option of adding premium IETP publishing capabilities from their system via an integration with LiveContent.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we've been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 45+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world's top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune's 20 'Most Admired Companies' and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

About GPSL

GPSL are a technology solutions provider committed to shaping the future of intelligent content.

GPSL have worked with highly technical organisations in regulated and safety critical industries to deliver smart and scalable content solutions for over 40 years.

We created the world's first enterprise scale desktop publishing system and haven't stopped since.

From the first machine independent WYSIWYG system in the 80's, to our leading cloud-hosted content solutions today, we remain dedicated to transforming the way businesses create, manage, deliver, secure and consume their digital content.

Our solutions are enhanced with AI-driven analytics, automation, and machine learning capabilities, enabling customers to gain deeper insights from their content, and optimise their digital strategies.

With a global footprint and a team of passionate experts, the company helps organizations of all sizes-from start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises-unlock the full potential of their content in the cloud era.

For more information please visit gpsl.co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240910476305/en/

Contacts:

RWS

Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

ddavies@rws.com

+44 1628 410105