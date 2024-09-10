Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), a cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for compliance and cyber risk mitigation, announced today the launch of its unique anti-ransomware solution. Ransomware is an epidemic and victims paid over $1 billion in ransom payments in 2023, the most in history, according to Chainalysis, and ransomware attacks continue to mount in 2024 with a spike in the median ransom payment increasing from $200,000 in 2023 to $1.5 million mid-year in 2024. "Ransomware attacks differ from other cybersecurity threats and events, with an immediate, significant impact on business operations, and must be combatted by recognizing it as a mission critical risk and addressed with targeted mitigation," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

"CyberCatch's AI-enabled anti-ransomware solution is unique because it focuses on ensuring the organization has all of the mission critical cybersecurity controls in place to combat ransomware and these controls will be effective when ransomware will rear its ugly head, and it is not if, but when. This is what is missing in organizations today and why there is a ransomware epidemic. CyberCatch's solution is the first of its kind in the marketplace and we expect it to be rapidly adopted, no matter an organization's size or type given the urgent need, and accelerate sales growth for the Company," continued Sai Huda.

Organizations need to implement 69 cybersecurity controls as prescribed in NIST IR 8374 Ransomware Risk Management Framework to become resilient to a ransomware attack. Minimally, an organization needs to implement the top 25 controls in NIST IR 8374, as curated by CyberCatch, to attain a baseline risk mitigation level.

CyberCatch's anti-ransomware solution enables the organization to quickly attain baseline safety or full safety and stay safe and compliant with continuous monitoring and testing, and avoid falling victim to a ransomware attack and suffer significant financial and operational loss.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

