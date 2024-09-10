Memfault Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to Accelerate Customer Time-to-Market and Enhance Product Quality

Provides observability and over-the-air update capabilities to improve the management, deployment, and monitoring of ST customers' connected products, technologies, and solutions

Memfault , provider of the first embedded device observability and over-the-air (OTA) platform, today announced that it has joined the ST Partner Program, allowing STMicroelectronics' customers that develop embedded IoT devices to gain visibility into device performance and reliability, proactively identify issues, and quickly push targeted fixes out to devices.

Memfault equips engineering and product teams with critical insights into real-world product performance, such as firmware stability, battery life, and connectivity. Its automatic diagnostic data extraction, aggregation, analysis, and notification capabilities improves issue detection and shortens resolution time from days to minutes. This significantly shortens development time and reduces engineering and support overhead. With its out-of-the-box capabilities, teams can achieve faster and more efficient embedded development and management.

"Memfault's extensive experience and specialized tools uniquely position us to support STMicroelectronics' customers right from the start. Our solution supports embedded engineers and developers in remotely debugging issues, deploying OTA firmware updates, and continuously monitoring fleets of connected devices at scale, enabling them to make better products faster. This capability extends throughout the entire product lifecycle, from initial development to deployment," said François Baldassari, CEO of Memfault.

Memfault works closely with multiple ST customers and can support any IoT device configuration. Memfault has a well-established integration with STM32 chips that is currently being used by many customers around the world.



"For connected IoT devices, pairing the STM32 chip with Memfault's monitoring and debugging capabilities is something I would recommend to any engineering leader. With ST and Memfault, we are able to monitor key metrics like connectivity, battery health, and stability, which allows Siana Systems to shorten development time and build more reliable connected devices," said Sylvain Bernard, Founder of Siana Systems, another ST Authorized Partner.

"Memfault's knowledge of the ST portfolio and key expertise can help customers meet design challenges and shorten development time," said Alessandro Maloberti, Partner Ecosystem Director, STMicroelectronics. "ST's review and vetting of ST Authorized Partners has enabled us to build a strong ecosystem of qualified and skilled partners who can enhance customers' developments with advanced technologies and multiple services to accelerate the design of their projects and solutions."

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications created the ST Partner Program to speed customer development efforts by identifying and highlighting to them companies with complementary products and services. Moreover, the program's certification process assures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence. For more information, please visit www.st.com/partners

Memfault is a leading embedded device observability platform that empowers teams to build better IoT products, faster. Its off-the-shelf solution is specifically designed for bandwidth-constrained devices, offering device performance and product analytics, debugging, and over-the-air update capabilities. Trusted by leading brands such as Bose, Lyft, Logitech, Panasonic, and Augury, Memfault improves the reliability of devices across consumer electronics and mission-critical industries such as access control, point of sale, energy, and healthcare. To learn more, visit memfault.com.

