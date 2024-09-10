Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), the leading innovator of AI-driven concierge services, is excited to announce the appointment of Janelle Howard as CEO of Metaguest USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Janelle Howard's career has been marked by significant achievements in both the tech and marketing arenas. Prior to joining Metaguest, she founded Saint Imperial, a marketing agency that catered to high-profile clients such as Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Kate Spade & Company, Corcoran Group, Louis Vuitton, and Coty Fragrances. Prior to launching Saint Imperial, Janelle was Director of Business Development for Fiserv (NYSE: FI), a global leader enabling money movement for thousands of financial institutions and millions of people and businesses. Her strategic acumen was further demonstrated through her pivotal role in launching GrubHub in New York City, a venture that contributed to the company's growth leading to its $2 billion IPO.

"I've witnessed firsthand how technology can revolutionize industries," said Howard. "Just like GrubHub transformed the way we order food, Metaguest is poised to redefine the hospitality experience. Our AI-powered solutions are set to elevate every aspect of a guest's stay, from check-in to check-out."

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact:

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.ai Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222798

SOURCE: Metaguest.AI Incorporated