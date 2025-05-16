Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), the leading innovator of AI-driven concierge services announces that Doug McCartney has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors effective May 15, 2025.

The Company thanks Mr. McCartney for his valuable contributions and service to the Board and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

The Company will assess the composition of its Board and determine whether to appoint a replacement in due course.

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai

Metaguest.ai Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

