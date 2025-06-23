Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) (OTCQB: MGSTF) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), the leading innovator of AI-driven concierge services, is pleased to reaffirm and provide an update on its previously announced secured loan facility of up to $1,000,000 (the "Facility").

To date, the Company has closed an initial tranche totaling $193,000 under the Facility, originally announced on May 9, 2025. The Facility bears interest at 12% per annum and includes a 12% loan advance fee, payable in Class A Common Shares of Metaguest at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. Each loan tranche is for a 12-month term and may be extended by the Company for an additional six months.

The Company is actively engaged with investors and expects to complete further closings under the Facility. The proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

The loans are secured by a general security agreement over the Company's assets and rank pari passu with the Company's existing secured convertible loan, which was amended on May 14, 2025, to extend the maturity date and increase the principal amount to $270,674.

For more information about the Facility, please contact:

Metaguest.ai Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256468

SOURCE: Metaguest.AI Incorporated