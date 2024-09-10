

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN), a provider of application-specific optical systems and high performance microdisplays for defense, announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a $2 million follow-on production order for its high-brightness active-matrix liquid crystal display (AMLCD).



This will come from Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, in support of the F-35 Lightning II Helmet Mounted Display System (HMDS).



The HMDS is developed by Collins Elbit Vision Systems, LLC (CEVS). CEVS is a joint venture between Collins Aerospace and Elbit America and is the world-leading fighter aircraft helmet mounted display (HMD) manufacturer.



A key feature is the augmented reality (AR) helmet, which uses Kopin's microdisplay to provide pilots with extensive flight, tactical and sensor information.



Kopin's fulfillment of this AMLCD order will ensure continued steady production of the CEVS F-35 Lightning II Helmet Mounted Display System (HMDS).



Kopin has been the sole supplier of AMLCD microdisplays for the F-35 pilot helmets since the start of the program.



