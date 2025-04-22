WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corporation (KOPN), a provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays, said on Monday that it has received a multi-year contract of $7.5 million to supply microdisplays for pilot Helmet Mounted Display Systems, that provide augmented reality capacities.The microdisplays will be manufactured in Kopin's Class 10 cleanroom facility in the U.S. to support pilots in critical situations. With their custom-fit helmet, war fighters can easily obtain crucial information relevant to their missions, including enhancing their situational awareness.This order adds to the $6 million in orders for pilot helmet displays received in 2025, bringing the total to $13.5 million year-to-date. Kopin's customer is a Tier 1 Department of Defense prime contractor and one of the suppliers of aerospace and defense solutions.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX