Seramount Ranks Gilead Sciences Among Its Leading Inclusion Index Company

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / This year, we're among 42 organizations being recognized by Seramount as a Leading Inclusion Index Company. The recognition highlights the connections we foster, the opportunities we create for underrepresented groups and the sense of belonging we cultivate.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

