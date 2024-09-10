Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
WKN: 885823 | ISIN: US3755581036
10.09.24
16:52 Uhr
73,14 Euro
+1,41
+1,97 %
10.09.2024 15:26 Uhr
Seramount Ranks Gilead Sciences Among Its Leading Inclusion Index Company

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / This year, we're among 42 organizations being recognized by Seramount as a Leading Inclusion Index Company. The recognition highlights the connections we foster, the opportunities we create for underrepresented groups and the sense of belonging we cultivate.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
