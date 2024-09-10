London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Edison issues report on Verve Group (OMX: VER).

Verve Group's Q224 figures clearly show the benefit of its strategic focus on privacy-first targeted advertising solutions, with growth well ahead of the market. Organic revenues grew 26% in Q2 and the operating leverage against a tighter cost base delivered an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%. We raised our forecasts at the H124 update, and now finesse our assumptions. The capital markets day, held with the results, highlighted the further potential from mobile in-app full screen and video, as well as Connected TV, retail media, audio and digital out-of-home. 78% of Verve's revenues in Q2 were generated in North America, yet the rating remains well below (mostly US-based) peers.

