Dienstag, 10.09.2024
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39
Stuttgart
10.09.24
15:12 Uhr
0,848 Euro
+0,010
+1,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.09.2024 16:31 Uhr
Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
10-Sep-2024 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
10 September 2024 
 
 
Genel Energy plc (the 'Company') 
 
2024 Awards - Notification of Transactions by 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') 
 
 
Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted an award 
over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') on 10 September 2024 to Luke 
Clements as set out below. 
 
The PSP award granted to Luke Clements was made in the form of nil-cost options and are subject to performance 
conditions and become exercisable in three tranches; 25% on the first anniversary of the award, 25% on the second 
anniversary of the award and 50% on the third anniversary of the award. 
 
 
Name     No. of shares subject to PSP  Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following 
       Award              notification 
Luke Clements 69,620             940,863 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                       Luke Clements 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                 CFO 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                JE00B55Q3P39 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                                Performance Share Plan 
                                Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                69,620 
       -Price 
                                Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction             10 September 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
          +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements 
 
Vigo Consulting 
          +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  345986 
EQS News ID:  1985409 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1985409&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2024 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
