Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 10-Sep-2024 / 15:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 September 2024 Genel Energy plc (the 'Company') 2024 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted an award over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') on 10 September 2024 to Luke Clements as set out below. The PSP award granted to Luke Clements was made in the form of nil-cost options and are subject to performance conditions and become exercisable in three tranches; 25% on the first anniversary of the award, 25% on the second anniversary of the award and 50% on the third anniversary of the award. Name No. of shares subject to PSP Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following Award notification Luke Clements 69,620 940,863 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Luke Clements 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan Nil cost c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 69,620 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 10 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

