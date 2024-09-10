Anzeige
WKN: A14QF9 | ISIN: FR0012612646 | Ticker-Symbol: PZ21
Frankfurt
10.09.24
08:02 Uhr
18,500 Euro
+0,100
+0,54 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE PARTOUCHE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUPE PARTOUCHE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,40019,20018:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2024 18:06 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GROUPE PARTOUCHE: Solid turnover for the first 9 months of the fiscal year: +2.1 % at € 327.3 M

Solid turnover for the first 9 months of the fiscal year
+2.1 % at € 327.3 M

Paris, 10th September 2024, 06:00 p.m. Groupe Partouche European leader in gaming, publishes this day its consolidated turnover for the 3rd quarter of fiscal year 2024 (May - July 2024).

Satisfactory activity in the 3rd quarter despite a gloomy context in France: € 106.8 M (+1.6%)

Growth in Gross Games Revenue (GGR) is mainly driven by the international activity, in the third quarter of 2024. The GGR increases by +0.4% to € 179.5 M, compared to € 178.7 M a year earlier.

The generally gloomy and wait-and-see situation in France at the beginning of the summer (elections, weather, etc.) slightly weighs on attendance (-0.6%). Thus, the GGR stands at € 160.7 M (-0.5% compared to Y-1), marked by a decline in table games (-6.8%), a growth in electronic games (+ 1.5%) and a stability in the slot machines (-0.1%).

Abroad, the GGR increases by +9.4% compared to a year earlier, at € 18.8 M, driven by the strong performance of Swiss online games (+30.1% to € 5.5 M) and table games in general (+33.9% to € 3.8 M, excluding Swiss online games) while the GGR of slot machines falls by -6.3% to € 9.5 M.

Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) increases by +0.2% at € 79.3 M excluding levies.

The non-gaming activity generates a turnover of € 28.2 M (+5.5%). The hotel activity increases by +7.8% to € 9.5 M due to the integration in this division of the Pavillon La Rotonde hotel in Lyon.

Globally, the 3rd quarter of 2024 turnover totals € 106.8 M, compared to € 105.1 M in 2023 (+1.6 %).

Aggregate turnover at the end of July up by +2.1% at € 327.3 M

The 9-month aggregate turnover stands at € 327.3 M at the end of July 2024 (+2.1% compared to 2023), with Net Games Revenue at € 259.0 M (+1.5%).

Upcoming events:

4th quarter 2024 Turnover: Tuesday 10th December 2024, after stock market closure

Income of the fiscal year at 31st October 2024: Tuesday 28th January 2025, after stock market closure

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 41 casinos and employs nearly 3,900 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B. ISIN: FR0012612646 - Reuters PARP.PA - Bloomberg: PARP:FP

ANNEX

1- Consolidated turnover aggregate 9 months per quarter

In €M20242023Variation
1st quarter (November to January)118.7 116.4 +2.0%
2nd quarter (February to April)101.9 99.2 +2.6%
3rd quarter (May to July)106.8 105.1 +1.6%
Total consolidated turnover327.3 320.7 +2.1%

2- Construction of the consolidated turnover

2.1 - 3rd quarter

In €M20242023Variation
Gross gaming revenue (GGR)179.5 178.7 +0.4%
Levies -100.1 -99.5 +0.7%
Net gaming revenue (NGR)79.3 79.2 +0.2%
Turnover excluding NGR28.2 26.7 +5.5%
Fidelity Programme-0.8 -0.9 -9.7%
Total consolidated turnover106.8 105.1 +1.6%

2.2 - Aggregate 9 months

In €M20242023Variation
Gross gaming revenue (GGR)526.4 519.7 +1.3%
Levies-267.4 -264.5 +1.1%
Net gaming revenue (NGR)259.0 255.3 +1.5%
Turnover excluding NGR70.6 68.1 +3.6%
Fidelity Programme-2.2 -2.7 -17.5%
Total consolidated turnover327.3 320.7 +2.1%

3- Breakdown of turnover by division

3.1 - 3rd quarter

In €M20242023Variation
Casinos *93.3 92.4 +1.0%
Hotels *9.5 8.8 +7.8%
Other3.9 3.9 +0.9%
Total consolidated turnover106.8 105.1 +1.6%

3.2 - Cumul 9 mois

In €M20242023Variation
Casinos *297.1 292.3 +1.7%
Hotels *22.2 19.7 +12.7%
Other8.1 8.8 -8.1%
Total consolidated turnover327.3 320.7 +2.1%

* Since the 1st November 2023, the Pavillon la Rotonde hotel at La-Tour-de-Salvagny casino has been integrated into the Hotels division (previously Casinos).

4- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
