GROUPE PARTOUCHE: 1st quarter 2025 Turnover: +6.5% - Excellent dynamics across all activities - General Meeting of 26th March 2025 - Proposal for distribution of a stable dividend of € 0.32/share

1st quarter 2025 Turnover: +6.5%

Excellent dynamics across all activities

General Meeting of 26th March 2025

Proposal for distribution of a stable dividend of € 0.32/share

Paris, 11th March 2025, 06:00 p.m. Groupe Partouche European leader in gaming, published this day its consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2025 (November 2024 to January 2025).

A dynamic 1st quarter in all trades and all geographies

The Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) stands at € 182.9 M at 1st quarter 2025 compared to € 173.2 M a year earlier, up by +5.6%.

In France, the 1st quarter 2025 GGR increases by 5.9% to € 162.8 M compared to € 153.8 M a year earlier, driven by all forms of gaming: +4.7% for slot machines, +7.5% for non-electronic table games and +11.7% for electronic forms of gaming.

Abroad, the GGR is up +3.6% compared to the 1st quarter of 2024, to € 20.1 M, compared to € 19.4 M in N-1. The GGR of Swiss online games continues to grow (+6.4% over one year).

In total, after levies, Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) increases by +4.1% to € 102.2 M in 1st quarter of 2025 (compared to € 98.1 M in Q1 2024).

The 1st quarter 2025 turnover records a very satisfactory increase of +6.5% over a year and reaches € 126.4 M compared to € 118.7 M a year earlier. It includes the turnover of the casinos for € 117.6 M (+6.6%), of the hotels for € 6.5 M (+4.8%) and € 2.3 M for the other activities (+8.4%).

General Meeting & Distribution of dividends

During the General Assembly Meeting addressing the 2024 financial statements which will be held on Wednesday, 26th March at 10 a.m.1, shareholders will be able to vote on the distribution of a dividend of € 3,080,650.88 (i.e. € 0.32 per share). This dividend will be paid no later than 31st July 2025.

Cannes

Groupe Partouche acquired on 28th February 2025, from Jesta Fontainebleau, 80% of the shares of the company Casino Les Princes which will become Casino Partouche Cannes 50 Croisette. This acquisition anchors and strengthens the Group's Cannes strategy, by completing the offer of the Casino Royal Palm at Palm Beach.

Parisian Gaming Club

After a closure of two months and following the publication of legal texts authorizing the reopening of Parisian gaming clubs, the Punto Club has been again welcoming the public since 28th February 2025. The Club obtained its operating license valid until 31st December 2027, as well as its authorization to transfer to its future premises at 10 avenue de la Grande Armée - Paris2.

Upcoming events:

General Meeting: Wednesday 26th March 2025 at 10.00 a.m.

2nd quarter turnover: Tuesday 10th June 2025, after stock market closing.

1- Construction of the 1st quarter consolidated turnover (November N-1 to January N)

In €M 2025 2024 Variation Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 182.9 173.2 +5.6% Levies -80.7 -75.0 +7.5% Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 102.2 98.1 +4.1% Turnover excluding NGR 25.0 21.3 +17.7% Fidelity programme -0.8 -0.7 +14.6% Total consolidated turnover 126.4 118.7 +6.5%

2- Breakdown of 1st quarter Turnover by activity (November N-1 to January N)

In €M 2025 2024 Variation Casinos 117.6 110.4 +6.6% Hotels 6.5 6.2 +4.8% Other 2.3 2.1 +8.4% Total consolidated turnover 126.4 118.7 +6.5%

3- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

1 See press release entitled « Provision of preparatory documents for the GM », broadcasted on 10th March 2025 and available on www.groupe.partouche.com/Finance

2 See press release entitled « Acquisition of a building - Avenue de la Grande Armée », broadcasted on 15th January 2025 and available on www.groupe.partouche.com/Finance