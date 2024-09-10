BloomZ Announces Business Alliance with sonilude Inc. to Jointly Produce Original Animation Projects

BloomZ Inc. ("BloomZ" or the "Company"), a Japanese audio production and voice actor management company, announced today that on September 9, 2024, it entered into a business alliance agreement with sonilude Inc. ("sonilude"), a Japanese animation sound production company, to jointly plan and produce original animation projects.

sonilude has successfully produced sound works for numerous popular animation projects, including Bella, Trigun Stampede, Kaiju No. 8, and MIRAI. Through cooperation with sonilude, BloomZ plans to utilize sonilude's acoustic technology and talent to expand its creative boundaries and unlock new production project opportunities within the animation industry, with the goal of enhancing and increasing the Company's capabilities and presence in the highly competitive Japanese animation industry. Looking ahead, the two companies expect to collaborate on the sound production for upcoming projects and develop original animation content. In addition to traditional animations, BloomZ and sonilude will endeavor to diversify into the growing digital content sector, focusing on VTubers and web animations, in order to provide a wider array of entertainment offerings.

"I am pleased to announce a new business alliance agreement with sonilude, which we believe will benefit our company," said BloomZ CEO, Kazusa Aranami. "Following our recent cooperation with CrossVision, we continue to explore new opportunities to further enhance our capabilities across all of our business segments. sonilude brings a wealth of experience in animation sound production, with many popular animation projects under its belt. With sonilude's acoustic technology, we believe BloomZ will be positioned to create its own animation projects and expand its production capabilities. In addition to animation, we anticipate exploring future collaborations with sonilude for our VTuber segment. We also look forward to jointly planning and producing new animation projects, diversifying our portfolio, and augmenting BloomZ's brand awareness."

About BloomZ Inc.

BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ) is a Cayman Islands holding company with an operating subsidiary, Kabushiki Kaisha BloomZ ("BloomZ Japan"), in Japan. BloomZ Japan is a Japanese audio producing and voice actor and VTuber managing company. BloomZ Japan has experienced staff who have worked on audio production for animations and video games for more than 10 years. BloomZ Japan also manages, cultivates and promotes voice actors and VTubers.

