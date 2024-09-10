

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sony has announced its 'most advanced and innovative console hardware to date', the PlayStation 5 Pro, during a technical presentation.



The PS5 Pro, an updated model of the PlayStation 5, is expected to deliver significant performance updates, catering to users who have demanded a higher fidelity graphics with smoother frame rates at 60FPS.



The new console features an upgraded GPU, providing a smoother gaming experience, advanced ray tracing for more dynamic reflection and refraction of light, and PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution to provide super sharp image clarity with extraordinary detail.



It will also feature PS5 Pro Game Boost, which enhances the performance of more than 8,500 backward compatible PS4 games playable on the new console. It is fully compatible with all the existing accessories, including PlayStation VR2, PlayStation Portal, DualSense Edge, Access controller, Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore.



The PS5 Pro console, priced at $699.99, will be available starting November 7, with pre-order booking starting on September 26.



