

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group Plc (DNLM.L), a British homewares retailer, on Wednesday reported an increase in preliminary profit before tax for the full year, helped by increased sales.



For the 12-month period to June 29, the Group posted a pre-tax income of 205.4 million pounds, higher than 192.7 million pounds in the previous year.



Net profit, however, stood at 151.2 million pounds or 74.4 pence per share, lower than last year's 151.9 million pounds or 75 pence per share. This is due to a higher effective tax rate, largely as the result of increased corporation tax.



Operating profit rose to 213.3 million pounds from 198.8 million pounds a year ago.



Revenue was 1.706 billion pounds, up from prior year's 1.638 billion pounds.



The retailer will pay a final dividend of 27.5 pence per share, bringing the total annual dividend to 43.5 pence per share, up 3.6 percent year-on-year.



The final dividend will be paid on November 26 with the record date of November 1.



Nick Wilkinson, CEO of Dunelm Group, said: 'We are gradually seeing improvements to economic indicators, however we are yet to see a meaningful change in consumer spending habits in our markets. In this context, we have made a solid start to the new financial year, against a strong prior year comparator.'



