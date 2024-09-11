Pressemitteilung der Eleving Group S.A.:

Eleving Group Announces its IPO plans and intention to list on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange's Baltic Main List and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's regulated market (Prime Standard)

With the IPO, Eleving Group aims to offer investors an opportunity to invest in one of the fastest growing, Baltic-headquartered, and Luxembourg-domiciled fintech companies operating in vehicle and consumer financing segments across 16 markets and 3 continents.

The planned IPO is expected to primarily consist of the issuance of new shares by Eleving Group and a potential sale of existing shares as an upsize option.

Eleving Group plans to use the net proceeds of the IPO to develop the business of the Group and its consolidated subsidiaries by launching new products, opening new markets, and continuing portfolio development in its existing markets. In the short term, the net proceeds may be allocated to paying down existing debt to lower financing costs and for general corporate purposes.

Details on the IPO

The Offer Shares shall be offered by way of a) a public offer of ordinary shares to retail investors in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Germany (Retail Offering) and b) a private placement to qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the ...

