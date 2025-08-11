Mitteilung der Eleving Group AG:

Eleving Group 6M results ended on June 30, 2025

Strong operational performance despite global economic uncertainty

Operational and Strategic Highlights

Profitability

- Eleving Group ended the first six months of 2025 with stable growth in the revenue. The total revenue for the first six months of 2025 amounted to EUR 117.5 million, representing a 10.8% increase compared to the corresponding reporting period a year ago.

- The Group maintained diversified business operations portfolio, generating a well-balanced revenue stream from all core business lines:- Traditional vehicle financing contributed EUR 38.2 million to the revenue (a 5.2% increase compared to the first six months of 2024).- Flexible and subscription-based products contributed EUR 27.5 million to the revenue (a 17.5% increase compared to the first six months of 2024).- Consumer lending products contributed EUR 51.8 million to the revenue (an 11.9% increase compared to the first six months of 2024).

- The Group's adjusted EBITDA was EUR 45.3 million, an increase of 3.6% compared to the corresponding reporting period a year ago.

- The net portfolio at the end of the second quarter of 2025 reached EUR 375.3 million, up by 9.3% compared to the EUR 343.5 million at the end of the corresponding reporting period a year ago.

- The net profit before FX and discontinued operations amounted to EUR 20.9 million, up by 22.2% from the EUR 17.1 million in the corresponding reporting period a year ago.

- The total net profit from the core business operations in the first six months of 2025 reached EUR 15.2 million.

Growth

- During the first six months of 2025, Eleving Group issued a record-high volume of loans worth EUR 200.1 million to new and existing clients, representing a 19.8% increase compared to the EUR 167.0 million in the corresponding reporting period of 2024. Of this, EUR 97.1 million were issued through vehicle financing products, while consumer financing generated EUR 103.0 million. Quarter on quarter, the vehicle financing business line showed a 15.0% increase in the issued loan volume, while consumer financing remained stable with a 2.2% increase.

- Eleving Group saw significant customer activity in the vehicle finance segment. In the second quarter of 2025, more than 331 thousand loan applications were received, representing a 13.4% increase compared to the first quarter ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...